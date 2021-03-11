George Floyd Family Members: Nephew Brandon Williams, Brothers Philonise and Rodney Floyd took time to share with the Houston Defender Network their feelings about how their lives have changed after the death of their brother.

DEFENDER EXCLUSIVE: GEORGE FLOYD FAMILY INTERVIEW

The family of George Floyd has been on an unbelievable journey since his death. As a community, we have seen the impact of George Floyd’s death on our country and the world but what about his relatives. What does the George Floyd family think about the juror selection process in Minnesota, the passage of the George Floyd Act, and what can the Black community do to help were just a few of the questions answered by George’s brothers Philonise and Rodney along with nephew Brandon during our exclusive interview with the Defender.

JUROR SELECTION As the George Floyd family prepared to congregate in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the high-profile trial attracted the attention of the country and the world. Reflecting on the juror selection and the overall trial, George Floyd’s relatives shared what is most important to them.

GEORGE FLOYD JUSTICE IN POLICING ACT NEXT CHAPTER With the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in the House of Representatives, the family talks about their experiences in the halls of Congress, reveals their inner expectations and makes recommendations to U.S. Senators as they prepare to consider the bill. .

HOW THE BLACK PRESS AND BLACK COMMUNITY CAN HELP Considering “he was stolen from us,” the Floyd family outlines multiple ways the community can help both individually and collectively while describing how “we’re stronger in numbers.”

THE FAMILY JOURNEY SINCE THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD As a result of the tragic death of a loved one, the George Floyd family has been thrust into the public eye and drawn into the center stage fight for social justice changing their lives forever. The journey has not been easy. Hear them describe their experiences.