The case against Trump: what the Jan. 6 hearings reveal
Since July 27, 2021, a select House of Representatives Committee has been investigating the Jan.…
Community members say no to Carverdale landfill expansion
Residents of a historically Black and Hispanic community spoke out against a proposed landfill expansion…
We’re still fighting to end HIV in Black community
For over 40 years, folks have been working hard to not only help end the…
Overturning Roe v. Wade: Black women hit hardest
Now that Roe v Wade has been overturned, the legal status of abortion is back in the hands of state lawmakers. And many believe this will have especially damaging consequences…
Mental Wellness Tools: Setting and Respecting Boundaries
Mental wellness isn’t only about how you understand and care for your mind and emotions. It’s also about how you…
Local Artists You Need to Know, June 2022 edition
The Defender issued a call for the names of local artists who deserve some shine;…
Justice Clarence Thomas accused of fanning flames of racism
For many, the Supreme Court not only abolished abortion rights in America with its June…
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for using…
DN+ shares storytelling that reflects the diverse interests and experiences of Black Houston area readers.
Black Women
A place where Black women in the Houston area can learn, grow and bring their voice
Get the monthly Black Women newsletter. See our newsletters
Under 40
From finance and health to career and relationships, we’ll help you navigate it all
Get the monthly Under 40 newsletter. See our newsletters
Community Central
Where Blacks in the Houston area meet neighbors, learn about Black businesses and share experiences
Get the monthly Community Central newsletter. See our newsletters
Trending Stories
FBISD board approves $930m budget for 2022-23 school year
The Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved at its regular meeting Monday night, a total budget of $930…
Spring ISD, PVAMU partner to connect paraprofessionals with careers
Spring ISD, in conjunction with longtime district partner Prairie View A&M University, is launching a new initiative aimed at connecting…
TSU offers meningitis, flu, COVID vaccines for new, returning students
Texas Southern University has partnered with the Houston Health Department (HHD) to make three vaccines – including the meningitis vaccine…
SUPERGirls SHINE alum Kaylee Madden a CBC Foundation intern
SUPERGirls SHINE (SGS) Foundation has, for years, been a leader in introducing young Black girls and other girls of color…
Today’s Cartoon
Share your thoughts on social:
E-edition
Sign up to receive the free E-Edition of the Houston Defender
National
How will overturn of Roe v. Wade impact Black women, families?
U.S. senators Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) are claiming to have been had, duped, hoodwinked, bamboozled, led astray…
Poll: Majorities oppose Supreme Court’s abortion ruling
Majorities of Americans say they disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, think it was politically motivated,…
NNPA announces campaign targeting 10 mil more Black voters
Ahead of the all-important 2022 midterm elections, reports show that more than 55 million Americans remain unregistered to vote –…