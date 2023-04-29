Bathrooms are frequently used spaces in a home that are brimming with design potential. Plus, these smaller rooms are ideal to experiment with new aesthetics and unique features. Incorporating unexpected elements in your bathroom’s design can add character and interest, while still creating a functional space you’ll love.

Consider these tips to help you incorporate unexpected design into your own bathroom:

Experimental color: Rather than traditional white or neutral color schemes, try strategically incorporating rich colors or patterns. Colorful tiles, a bold accent wall or brightly hued towels are just a few examples. Wallpaper is another way to add color and pattern, with modern options available appropriate for the more humid bathroom environment. Not only will pops of color make the space more visually interesting, but it will also create a joyful atmosphere in the bathroom.

Glam glass: The sink is the ideal location to feature this luxe material. Inspired by a Champagne glass, the Salute vessel sink by Kohler is artistic and elegant — and at 15 inches is ideal for small spaces, making an impression extending well beyond its stature. If you prefer an undermount, rectangular glass sink, the Yepsen Artist Editions sink is for you. Reminiscent of the carved textures on marble and architectural facades, it’s available in both translucent and opaque colorways.

Mixed materials: Blending complementary textures and materials adds depth to a space in a subtle yet unexpected way. For example, pairing a sleek and modern shower with a vintage clawfoot tub can create a unique and eclectic feel. Adding natural elements such as wood or stone can also add interest to the room, creating a relaxing, spa-like atmosphere.

Modern metals: The right metals elevate and define a faucet and bathroom accessories, refining its overall look. Thanks to the Kohler Finish Program, you don’t have to feel limited in your choices. The program offers eight key finishes across product categories, including matte black, brushed modern brass, French gold, vibrant titanium and more. Plus, these finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing to ensure enduring beauty for years to come.

Curated decor: A great way to create an unexpected design in your bathroom is by curating interesting decorations. Look for pieces that show off your style, but be sure not to go overboard with the clutter. One or two pieces of art or sculpture are plenty for the average bathroom space. A pro tip: Use walls and vertical spaces for art rather than taking up valuable countertop space.

Statement pieces: Invest in remarkable pieces that attract the eye, like the new Aureus Artist Editions Vessel sink that mixes two design inspirations — Asian art and marble. The Asian art Kintsukuroi, which means golden repair, is the process of fixing broken pottery with lacquer resin dusted or mixed with powdered gold, silver or platinum. In looking at marble, the sink draws inspiration from the natural veining patterns. Combined, these influences evoke contemporary design with bold veins and subtle hints of gold and brown.

Elevated lighting: Instead of relying only on harsh overhead lighting, consider incorporating more ambient lighting throughout the bathroom space. This could be achieved by adding new lighting elements or installing dimmer switches. Flexible lighting options in visually appealing fixtures create an environment that is as fashionable as it is functional. Whether you want soft light for a long soak or bright light to prep for the day, you will have options.

When it comes to home design, bathrooms are just as important as any other room. By incorporating unexpected design in these frequently used rooms, you’ll create spaces that reflect your style and intrigue visitors. With a little creativity and effort, the bathroom can become a stunning space in your home.

