20 unique Valentine’s Day date ideas

17 Make a DIY photo book or online album.

At its core, Valentine’s Day is about love. The best way to celebrate that love is by looking back on your year together. How do you do this? By creating a photo book of your relationship! There are some great sites online that can put a book together for you quickly and easily, and all you have to do is upload your photos and arrange the pages the way you want. This is a great Valentine’s Day tradition to start.