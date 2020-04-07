9 ways to mix up your daily routine during quarantine

2 Engage in friendly competitions with family.

If you’re quarantined with a group of people, you’re in luck. Kenny Trinh, managing editor of Netbooknews, says he’s started to host daily competitions with his family to shake things up. One family member will “pick a category or task to do,” and the one that does it best wins a prize taken from the family’s stash of snacks.

“We had an art competition yesterday and my youngest daughter beat all of us with her almost lifelike portrait of a tiger,” Trinh says. “I personally believe this is one of the best things you can do while quarantined—you get to spend quality time with your family, and you get to do semi-productive things as well.”