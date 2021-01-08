Defender Fit & Fine: Dean Greene

1. Who is Dean Greene?
Age: 39
Occupation: Owner, DG Photographies
Motto: “ Don’t get hung up worrying about the things you cant change…Move On”!
Unknown facts: “I am a self-taught Photographer/Videographer & Retoucher. I recently Lost 54 lbs working with Ian Buchannan IFBB Pro at The BodyShopHTX”.
Fitness start: “I have always been around the fitness industry. My Father is an IFBB Pro Bodybuilder and I am also a Fitness Photographer & Videographer for WBFF Worlds and GBO Naturals. In my personal time, I have always been active in the gym as well as various other sports”.
My fitness goal and advice: “Top Fitness Goal would be to do a fitness show and win. For someone just starting, I would say a good goal would be to focus on yourself and not try to look like someone else as you may be surprised by your own physique”.
“Hire a qualified nutritionist and trainer to teach you how to reach your goal safely and quickly. Also, don’t get fixated on the numbers on the scale. What I thought my goal weight was when I started, did not look the way I thought it would”.
Top 3 fitness tips:
- Understand diet science and your body
- Learn to lift correctly
- Stay humble
Social Media:
IG: @Dean_Ology @DShotItRaw
Website: www.DGPhotographies.com
2. Nutrition: Eat whatever you want.
“My Philosophy is: Eat whatever you want, just understand there is always going to be an effect. Best Advice: Hire a nutritionist to teach you how to eat. Just because you eat “Clean” doesn’t equate to actually eating healthy. And dropping weight doesn’t always mean your burning fat”.
“Typically my schedule is as follows: Breakfast: Bagel, two eggs, hot sauce, and coffee Post Workout: Snickerdoodle cookie, Salmon, some almonds Lunch: Shrimp, bell peppers, brown rice Snack: Protein yogurt smoothie Dinner: Baked Potato and Fish”.
3. Physical: Focus on yourself and don’t try to look like someone else.
“Top Fitness Goal would be to do a fitness show and win. For someone just starting, I would say a good goal would be to focus on yourself and don’t try to look like someone else as you may be surprised by your own physique”.
“My most effective activities are Cardio and active rest periods. The Biggest mistakes are: 1) Pretending that you know everything and not listening to good advice
2)Not feeding your body with quality nutrition.
3) Not getting your meals in after your workout
4) Poor Range of motion and only working half of the muscle.
5) Using illegal substances because you either lack the patience to trust the process or chasing a look that cannot be sustained naturally”.
4. Mental: I make the choice!
“I make the choice!! Every day is an opportunity to reevaluate the objective(s) and restructure the priorities for the day. I consciously choose to train, the type of foods ill eat that day, and to make a living. I am self-employed and although that gives me some flexibility, it’s also an around-the-clock kind of thing. It helps to prepare for the day/week so that I can meet my daily goals and sometimes knock out two birds with one stone”.
5. Spiritual: Keep constant communication with God.
“Never lose respect for the energy that you create and the energy around you. Keeping constant communication with God and treating those he sends your way with kindness.”