Defender Fit & Fine: Dean Greene

1. Who is Dean Greene?



Age: 39

Occupation: Owner, DG Photographies

Motto: “ Don’t get hung up worrying about the things you cant change…Move On”!

Unknown facts: “I am a self-taught Photographer/Videographer & Retoucher. I recently Lost 54 lbs working with Ian Buchannan IFBB Pro at The BodyShopHTX”.

Fitness start: “I have always been around the fitness industry. My Father is an IFBB Pro Bodybuilder and I am also a Fitness Photographer & Videographer for WBFF Worlds and GBO Naturals. In my personal time, I have always been active in the gym as well as various other sports”.

My fitness goal and advice: “Top Fitness Goal would be to do a fitness show and win. For someone just starting, I would say a good goal would be to focus on yourself and not try to look like someone else as you may be surprised by your own physique”.

“Hire a qualified nutritionist and trainer to teach you how to reach your goal safely and quickly. Also, don’t get fixated on the numbers on the scale. What I thought my goal weight was when I started, did not look the way I thought it would”.

Top 3 fitness tips:

Understand diet science and your body

Learn to lift correctly

Stay humble

Social Media:

IG: @Dean_Ology @DShotItRaw

Website: www.DGPhotographies.com