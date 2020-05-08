Defender Fit & Fine: Aaron West

1. Who is Aaron West?
Age: 34
Occupation: Certified fitness and nutrition lifestyle coach
Education: University of Houston
Major: Kinesiology Sports Admin. B.S.
Motto: The prayer for serenity: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”
Motivated by: “I’m motivated by growth!”
Unknown facts: “I love and sing country music, and I’m an amateur videographer.”
Fitness start: “Initially depression after a breakup got me working out. I decided to workout to make myself feel more desirable. I soon fell in love with my progress and ability to become stronger both mentally and physically. I became hooked on working out. I then applied this personal growth system to all other aspects of my life.”
Fitness goal: “My top fitness goal is to maintain a muscular frame, relative to my age, for the rest of my life. I want to look good for 40, 50, 60 and so on.”
Fitness advice: “Never give up on you. Whatever your goal is, it is 100 percent on your back, so don’t let yourself down. Show up for you like you show up for work.”
Social Media: IG: @AroPerFit
2. I eat a diet high in protein.
“My diet is high in protein to build and maintain muscle. It’s not for everyone. For breakfast, I have four boiled eggs and cold brewed coffee with no sugar. For lunch, I typically eat a 10-ounce tilapia filet, three boiled eggs and two teaspoons of ranch dressing. I snack on four teaspoons of natural peanut butter. For dinner, I typically will have a 20-ounce ribeye steak.”
3. Physical: Weightlifting works for me.
Aaron’s chest workout regimen is below. For more routines, including several adapted for COVID-19 quarantine, visit Aaron at @aroperfit.
Chest:
1a Dumbbells Bench Press 4×12
1b Hex Press 4×15
2a Incline Dumbbells Bench Press 4×12
2b Incline Dumbbell Fly 4×15
3a Flat Barbell Bench Press 8×15
4a DB Chest Pullovers 4×10
😤Chest/Triceps⠀ ⏰ 20-30 min workout with weights⠀ [SAVE|SHARE|TAG A FRIEND]⠀ ____________⠀ ➖ 👉🏽SWIPE LEFT FOR FULL WORKOUT:⠀ EXERCISE 1:Landmine Press:[4x|15-20]⠀ EXERCISE 2:Inner DB Press:[4x|12-15]⠀ EXERCISE 3:Pec Flys:[4x|12-15]⠀ ⏰REST 60-90 sec rest after each super set⠀ ➖⠀ ____________⠀ ⠀ If you follow my workouts & use them at the gym tag me in your story using my workouts to get featured on my story🔥 ⠀ ____________⠀ ➖ 📩 Drop a comment below if you have any questions about the workout or fitness questions or just want say what’s up 👇🏽⠀ ____________⠀ ➖ 📲 TRAIN W/ ARO TRAINING APP $7/Week CUSTOMIZED MEAL PLANS & TRAINING⠀ Link in Bio 🚀💯🔥
4. Mental: Positive vibes all the way.
“I maintain balance by allocating time and positive energy to things that are important to me, and the things I enjoy…like singing country music.”
The rain sounded like the shower so my American Idol mode activated 😂😂 for ppl that have rode with me b4 this is normal behavior lol @olddominionmusic 🔥 A post shared by MM Physique Pro Champion🏆 (@aroperfit) on
5. Spiritual: I study various faiths.
“I am constantly learning from the religious teachings of various faiths. I trust that the universe will do what it does for one who focuses on using the tools given and not things that I don’t have.”