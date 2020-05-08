Defender Fit & Fine: Aaron West

1. Who is Aaron West?

Age: 34

Occupation: Certified fitness and nutrition lifestyle coach

Education: University of Houston

Major: Kinesiology Sports Admin. B.S.

Motto: The prayer for serenity: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”

Motivated by: “I’m motivated by growth!”

Unknown facts: “I love and sing country music, and I’m an amateur videographer.”

Fitness start: “Initially depression after a breakup got me working out. I decided to workout to make myself feel more desirable. I soon fell in love with my progress and ability to become stronger both mentally and physically. I became hooked on working out. I then applied this personal growth system to all other aspects of my life.”

Fitness goal: “My top fitness goal is to maintain a muscular frame, relative to my age, for the rest of my life. I want to look good for 40, 50, 60 and so on.”

Fitness advice: “Never give up on you. Whatever your goal is, it is 100 percent on your back, so don’t let yourself down. Show up for you like you show up for work.”

Social Media: IG: @AroPerFit