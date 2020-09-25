Defender Fit & Fine: Antoine Howard

1. Who is Antoine Howard

Each week, the Defender highlights a member of the community who is ‘Fit & Fine’ and has the body that reflects high healthcare standards and a healthy lifestyle. Each fitness enthusiast shares his or her keys to fitness success to help raise the quality of self-care in our community on a physical, mental, and spiritual level. This week, we feature master trainer Antoine Howard.

If you would like to be featured in Fit & Fine, please let us know here.

Age: 37

Occupation: Founder of Lift’ed LLC, Master Trainer and Mindset Architect

Motto: “Live life with purpose.”

Unknown facts: “I have an obsession with gummy bears, and I absolutely love ‘The Walking Dead.’

Fitness start: “A pushup contest got me. Before I got into fitness, I worked in the corporate world. One of my coworkers challenged me to a pushup contest, and I lost. Being the competitive person I am, I decided to start working out with the coworker I lost to.”

Fitness advice: “First, establish a ‘why.’ If you are connected to a ‘why’ believe in it and then it will become real. Secondly, speak your goals into existence. Manifestation is real. If you continuously speak it, you will believe it and it will come to pass. Lastly, celebrate the small victories. The more you do this, the more you encourage yourself to keep going.”

My fitness goal: “My top fitness goal is to enjoy my workouts.”

Top 3 fitness tips:

• Start somewhere. Set a realistic goal.

• Acknowledge small victories.

• Trust the process.

Social Media:

IG: @antoine_howard

IG: @lamlifted_