Defender Fit & Fine: Arist Wright

1. Who is Arist Wright?

Age: 34

Occupation: Owner, Sweat Elite Athletics; Product manager, BeePrint

Education: University of Kansas

Major: Applied Behavioral Sciences

Motto: “Just Love”

Unknown facts: “Training is mental therapy for me. I know people train to get the body they want or to look a certain way, that’s a side benefit. I love the sound of the weights, the pain, the sweat, and the smell of the gym. It gets me going. Working out teaches you discipline, and to work on self-improvement daily.”

Fitness start: “I’m actually an athlete. I’m into athletics and have played sports all my life. I call it athletics rather than fitness. I knew I was great at lifting in high school. I still have weightlifting records at my high school. In college, I was an ESPN workout warrior which spotlighted college football athletes who excelled in the weight room. At the University of Kansas, I squatted 605 pounds, my hang clean was at 405 pounds, I benched over 400 pounds and had a vertical jump of 42 inches. I kept training after college.”

Fitness advice: “Stick with it. Fight adversity. It’s a journey. As Nipsey Hussle said, ‘Stick to the script. It’s a marathon not a sprint. Build it a brick at a time.’ Focus on the self-improvement in your health, your spirit, and your body.”

Top 3 fitness tips:

1. Have a strict regimen for training and diet.

2. Get great sleep.

3. Have goals.

Social Media:

IG: @itrainwright

IG: @sweateliteathletics

IG: @thebeeprint