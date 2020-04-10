Defender Fit & Fine: Cassius Graham

1. Who is Cassius Graham?
Age: 27
Occupation: Personal Trainer, actor, model
Education: Hardin-Simmons University
Major: Marketing
Motto: “Life is whatever you start. Finish no matter what.”
Motivated by: “What motivates me is never going back to the poor life I used to live. So, I work every day as though I don’t have a dollar in my pocket.”
Unknown facts: “When I was 11, I had a tumor in my jaw the size of a grapefruit and it had to be surgically removed. I had plastic surgery on the right side of my face.”
Fitness start: “My father got me into fitness. He used to let me watch him train in our garage and it inspired me to be just like him when I got older.”
Fitness goal: “My fitness goal is to be healthy externally and internally. I want to be shredded, with my heart, arteries and bones functioning perfectly.”
Fitness advice: “Give yourself an attainable goal to complete within 30 to 60 days. If you complete them, give yourself another, and another, etc., until one year has passed.”
Social Media
IG: @cassius30
Twitter: @cassius30gram
TikTok: @cassius30
2. I’m a vegan.
“Breakfast for me is organic oatmeal, milk and cinnamon. Lunch is usually a veggie bowl, with broccoli, brown rice, quinoa, sweet potatoes, avocados, and if I want extra protein, I’ll add beyond meat.”
3. Physical: I do metabolic movements.
“My most effective fitness activities are metabolic movements such as burpees, sprints, full-body presses, really just anything to jump your heart rate. I think HIIT [high-intensity interval training] training is the most efficient way to get fit fast.
“Regarding COVID-19, the most important thing is to stay home. At home you can do bodyweight exercises. For example, try body squats, sit-ups, burpees and calf raises.”
View this post on Instagram
Abs and upper body day! #quarantine #quarantinefit #homeworkout #resistancebandsworkout
4. Mental: I find humor in life.
“To create balance in my life, I find the humor in every situation no matter how bad, or how sad, I always find the humor in it. If you can laugh at it, you can get over it.”
View this post on Instagram
Story of my life 🥃🍹🍺😑 #tiktok #drinkingchallenge A post shared by cassius30 (@cassius30) on
5. Spiritual: I pray every morning.
“Prayer is powerful. I pray every morning and during the day too, if need be. I also pray before I go to sleep.”