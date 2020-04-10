Defender Fit & Fine: Cassius Graham

1. Who is Cassius Graham?

Age: 27

Occupation: Personal Trainer, actor, model

Education: Hardin-Simmons University

Major: Marketing

Motto: “Life is whatever you start. Finish no matter what.”

Motivated by: “What motivates me is never going back to the poor life I used to live. So, I work every day as though I don’t have a dollar in my pocket.”

Unknown facts: “When I was 11, I had a tumor in my jaw the size of a grapefruit and it had to be surgically removed. I had plastic surgery on the right side of my face.”

Fitness start: “My father got me into fitness. He used to let me watch him train in our garage and it inspired me to be just like him when I got older.”

Fitness goal: “My fitness goal is to be healthy externally and internally. I want to be shredded, with my heart, arteries and bones functioning perfectly.”

Fitness advice: “Give yourself an attainable goal to complete within 30 to 60 days. If you complete them, give yourself another, and another, etc., until one year has passed.”

Social Media

IG: @cassius30

Twitter: @cassius30gram

TikTok: @cassius30