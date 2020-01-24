Defender Fit & Fine: Crystal Hadnott

1. Who is Crystal Hadnott?

Age: 41

Occupation: Certified Integrative Nutritionist & Functional Wellness Coach

Company: Synergy Total Holistic Health & Wellness

Motto: “When I stand before God at the end of my life, I hope I have not a bit of talent left and can say, ‘I used everything you gave me.’”

Motivated by: “There is a famous quote that states: ‘If you are losing faith in human nature, go out and watch a marathon.’ I would say watch (or even run) a marathon and the motivation is limitless. The ability to challenge the body to push beyond the natural limits is motivating. Witnessing change through movement is beyond motivation.”

Unknown facts: “In my first life, I was a professor of political science and governmental relations officer/lobbyist.”

Fitness start: “I grew up with a love for fitness. I started off as a tennis player. After a freak fall at work, I had paralysis for a few months, and had to learn to walk again. During my recovery period and witnessing my body’s ability to heal, I began to value movement. I made a promise to myself to never take the ability to move for granted. I went from learning to walk to running a marathon — well over 150 marathons. This led to Pilates, endurance cycling, yoga and now boxing!”

Fitness advice: “Don’t bite off more than you can chew – literally and figuratively. Chew your food slowly. That is, make some transitional changes in segments. Operate on the 80-20 rule, allow yourself time to breathe along with having goals. Fit in the exercise: try squats while on conference calls, wall sits while brushing your teeth, take the stairs, or walk for 10 minutes during your lunch hour. Find a fitness activity that you love and do that one thing and do it often…just move!”

On Social:

IG: @CrystalHadnott

IG: @SynergyHealth