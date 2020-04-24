Defender Fit & Fine: David Ihedigbo

1. Who is David Ihedigbo?

David Ihedigbo’s before and after photo holds special significance. It is apparent Ihedigbo put in the hard work to lose weight and tone up. Less clear is why he was out of shape to begin with. Ihedigbo’s before-and-after story:

“When I flash back to my before photo, I can’t but give God all the praise and glory. Last decade in 2015, I suffered an accident that ruptured my Achilles tendon. The crazy thing is that I first tore my right tendon in 2011. Now, my left tendon was ruptured and once again I required surgery. During the procedure, I contracted MRSA – a flesh eating bacteria. I was placed on antibiotics for about four and one-half months. I couldn’t work out, let alone walk because I was on bed rest with a tube from my arm going directly into my chest.

“Thanks be to God, I beat that disease. But the battle was half won. That season devasted my body and mind. The body I looked at in the mirror was no longer mine. I was a college and pro athlete who was always fit physically and mentally. I gained weight and lost muscle mass. I became depressed. With God, I made the decision to reinvent myself. I trained hard, ate clean and worshiped. I truly thank God for the strength and mental fortitude to heal my body and get fit. This is my story of how I overcame depression and unhealthy body weight. If you are struggling, trust God.”

Age: 38

Occupation: Business Owner

Education: American International College

Major: Sports Management

Motto: “All things work together for good to them that love the Lord and are called according to His purpose.” Romans 8:28

Motivated by: “What motivates me is my love for Christ. Knowing God has a purpose for my life. Through my training company, and my passion for fitness, I’m able to make God known to others and Improve people’s health all at the same time.”

Unknown facts: “My wife is a twin, and she’s also my number one fan helping me to get this company off the ground. I also love extreme sports like BASE jumping.” [BASE jumping: BASE jumping is the recreational sport of jumping from fixed objects, using a parachute to descend safely to the ground. “BASE” is an acronym that stands for four categories of fixed objects from which one can jump: building, antenna, span, and earth (cliff). … A popular form of BASE jumping is wingsuit BASE jumping.]

Fitness start: “I grew up in an era where exercising was the norm and not the exception. Being outside and playing until the streetlights came on was just another day in my life. Eventually, growing up and playing high school sports allowed me to use that talent as a ticket to play college football and graduate from college. So, what got into fitness was my passion for the game of football and the love of preparing my body to be bigger, faster and stronger. I knew how to work out and see results, but I didn’t know the ‘why.’ It was the searching for why performing a specific movement would trigger muscle growth that drew me into fitness and keeps me going today.”

Fitness goal: “Ihedigbofitness is a movement the Bible says, ‘As a man thinks so shall he be.’ My fitness goal is to educate people to believe that they can be different. Your dream body may not be the same as the next person, but that’s ok.”

Fitness advice: “Break your goals into small parts. Write them down and everything you are going to need to achieve this goal. If you don’t have someone to hold you accountable, find a partner because you can’t win by yourself.”

Social Media:

IG @Ihedigbo_fitness