Defender Fit & Fine: Gretchen Jèan

1. Who is Gretchen Jèan?
Age: 58
Occupation: Sr. Admin. Assistant/Division Business Manager, Collegiate Dance Coach
Education: University of North Texas
Major: Communications
Motto: “Live out your eulogy … be who you needed when you were younger.”
Motivated by: “I love helping others achieve their goals.”
Unknown facts: “Although I am very meek and kind-hearted, I am a very strong person. Life experiences have also made me very wise. It is very easy for me to realize when a person does not have others’ best interest at heart.”
Fitness start: “My first born was born with a very rare muscle condition. I was told that she would not reach the age of one. I took a leave of absence from my position at Fox 26 and stayed home to help care for her. I eventually needed to care for myself mentally and started teaching aerobics classes which turned into my own fitness business.”
Fitness goal: “My current fitness goal is to be blessed to remain mobile so that as I get older, I can care for myself. I also just started a mission to get 40 pounds off to feel better and get back to my normal size.”
Fitness advice: “Changes will not happen overnight. Don’t be too hard on yourself. When you eat something unhealthy, just try not to make it a habit. Try to stick to your plan although you have a busy schedule. You have to believe that taking care of yourself is worth it.”
Social Media:
IG: @coachgee5
Facebook: @fit.maxwithgretchen
2. I try to eat balanced meals.
“My typical meals daily look like this:
Breakfast: Protein shake, vegetable juice or fruit
Lunch: A balanced meal (protein, carb and veggies)
Dinner: A balanced meal or chicken salad
Snacks: Fruit or Skinny Pop, I love Skinny Pop! Occasionally, I will have fruit snacks”
3. Physical: With being over 55, I work out more.
Part 2 of 4 Stay Home! Stay Healthy! Stay fit in the tre with Coach Gee and the Emancipation Conservancy Epconservancy Park !!! Enjoy this 30 minute pre-recorded workout at your leisure. #getfitinthetre #stayhome #covid19 #fitness #seniorfitness #houstonfitness #stepaerobics
“Now that I am over 55, I have to work out at least six days per week. I enjoy step aerobics, of course. But dancing is my number one form of fitness and enjoyment. I am blessed to teach dance, and I still have the opportunity to please a crowd by dancing with the NBA Rockets Space City Seniors.
“I teach virtual hip-hop step aerobics classes on Monday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. The classes are a part of the ‘Get Fit in the Tre’ fitness program with the Emancipation Park Conservancy. The class is live streamed on Instagram @coachgee5 or @fit.maxwithgretchen on Facebook. The classes also can be viewed at @epconservancy on Instagram and Facebook. Also, folks can join me on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. for virtual classes at @fenixx_fit.”
4. Mental: Family time is everything.
“Although I am very busy with my career, fitness instructions and coaching, I make it a point to attend and support my own children’s activities. Sunday is family day.”
5. Spiritual: Praise and worship starts my day.
“If I am blessed to wake up each morning, before I start my day, I have my own praise and worship time.”