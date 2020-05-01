Defender Fit & Fine: Gretchen Jèan

1. Who is Gretchen Jèan?

Age: 58

Occupation: Sr. Admin. Assistant/Division Business Manager, Collegiate Dance Coach

Education: University of North Texas

Major: Communications

Motto: “Live out your eulogy … be who you needed when you were younger.”

Motivated by: “I love helping others achieve their goals.”

Unknown facts: “Although I am very meek and kind-hearted, I am a very strong person. Life experiences have also made me very wise. It is very easy for me to realize when a person does not have others’ best interest at heart.”

Fitness start: “My first born was born with a very rare muscle condition. I was told that she would not reach the age of one. I took a leave of absence from my position at Fox 26 and stayed home to help care for her. I eventually needed to care for myself mentally and started teaching aerobics classes which turned into my own fitness business.”

Fitness goal: “My current fitness goal is to be blessed to remain mobile so that as I get older, I can care for myself. I also just started a mission to get 40 pounds off to feel better and get back to my normal size.”

Fitness advice: “Changes will not happen overnight. Don’t be too hard on yourself. When you eat something unhealthy, just try not to make it a habit. Try to stick to your plan although you have a busy schedule. You have to believe that taking care of yourself is worth it.”

Social Media:

IG: @coachgee5

Facebook: @fit.maxwithgretchen