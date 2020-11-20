Defender Fit & Fine: Hugh Arrington

1. Who is Hugh Arrington?

Age: 37

Occupation: CEO/ Founder, BRAV

Education: Tulane University/ Southwestern University

Major: MBA-Finance, BBA-Business

Motto: “Nothing great was ever developed within a comfort zone, so lean in”.

Unknown facts: “I’m a geek when it comes to Excel spreadsheets. Anytime a situation calls for a financial model, I get excited”.

Fitness start: “I’ve been an athlete my entire life, playing football and basketball throughout my younger years until high school, where I focused solely on playing basketball at Alief-Hastings. Then, I played four years of college basketball at Southwestern University”.

“After college, I still worked out consistently, but never put much focus into nutrition. However, my wife, Quesia, and brother-in-law, Anthony convinced me to focus on nutrition for a month or two and see how far it could go. Once I set my mind on strict nutrition along with increased workout intensity, I lost about 40 pounds in just a few months. At that point, I was all in”.

Fitness advice: “Start where you are and only compete with the previous version of yourself”.

“If you’re just starting out, the focus should be consistency. If your goal is to workout 30 minutes 4x per week, make sure you hit that number no matter what”.

My fitness goal: “My top fitness goal is to have a 1,200lb “Big 3″ lift (bench press, squat and deadlift)”

Top 3 fitness tips:

Only what is measured can be improved. Embrace performance metrics for workouts and nutrition.

Don’t try to do too much too soon. Play the long game. Consistency is key.

Find your why. Identify the bigger purpose within yourself that would encourage you to push through on days when you’re unmotivated.

Social Media:

IG: @hugharrington

IG: @getbrav

Website: www.getbrav.com