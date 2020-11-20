Defender Fit & Fine: Hugh Arrington

1. Who is Hugh Arrington?
If you would like to be featured in Fit & Fine, please let us know here. http://bit.ly/DNfitandfine
Age: 37
Occupation: CEO/ Founder, BRAV
Education: Tulane University/ Southwestern University
Major: MBA-Finance, BBA-Business
Motto: “Nothing great was ever developed within a comfort zone, so lean in”.
Unknown facts: “I’m a geek when it comes to Excel spreadsheets. Anytime a situation calls for a financial model, I get excited”.
Fitness start: “I’ve been an athlete my entire life, playing football and basketball throughout my younger years until high school, where I focused solely on playing basketball at Alief-Hastings. Then, I played four years of college basketball at Southwestern University”.
“After college, I still worked out consistently, but never put much focus into nutrition. However, my wife, Quesia, and brother-in-law, Anthony convinced me to focus on nutrition for a month or two and see how far it could go. Once I set my mind on strict nutrition along with increased workout intensity, I lost about 40 pounds in just a few months. At that point, I was all in”.
Fitness advice: “Start where you are and only compete with the previous version of yourself”.
“If you’re just starting out, the focus should be consistency. If your goal is to workout 30 minutes 4x per week, make sure you hit that number no matter what”.
My fitness goal: “My top fitness goal is to have a 1,200lb “Big 3″ lift (bench press, squat and deadlift)”
Top 3 fitness tips:
- Only what is measured can be improved. Embrace performance metrics for workouts and nutrition.
- Don’t try to do too much too soon. Play the long game. Consistency is key.
- Find your why. Identify the bigger purpose within yourself that would encourage you to push through on days when you’re unmotivated.
Social Media:
IG: @hugharrington
IG: @getbrav
Website: www.getbrav.com
2. Nutrition: I typically eat based on counting macros.
“I typically eat based on counting macros, which is measured by daily grams of protein, carbohydrates, and fat. I try to limit carbs to 100-140 grams and fats to 70-80 grams per day, depending on workout intensity. The first of 5-6 daily meals is typically oatmeal and blueberries followed by tuna and eggs mid-morning. For lunch, I typically eat a high carb meal that includes protein, rice, and vegetables. Mid-afternoon, I eat a granny smith apple or carrot sticks for a snack before dinner, in which my dinner consists of only protein and leafy greens. If I ever get hungry after dinner, a handful of dry-roasted peanuts would usually curb my appetite”.
“If you’re looking to improve nutrition and transform your body in significant ways, you have to be brutally honest with yourself about how you’re currently eating. Before making any changes to your nutrition plan, I would suggest logging ALL of the food and beverages you consume daily within the MyFitnessPal app to establish a baseline for improvement. I’d venture to say that many people would be thoroughly shocked by how many calories they realistically consume. I know I was shocked myself when I first logged my meals and realized I was consuming more than 4,000 calories some days. Once you establish the baseline, break down your goals to start small so you’ll be consistent with it, and build in incremental improvements along the way”.
3. Physical: I’d say weightlifting is the most effective for the long-term.
“While I believe cardio workouts are important, I’d say that weightlifting is most effective for long-term, sustainable results. When you build muscle, your body will continue to burn fat long after each workout”.
“Two of the biggest workout mistakes I often see people make are:
1. Over-working their body, in the beginning, believing they’ll get the results they want in just a few workouts. This typically ends up in burnout or injury within the first few weeks.
2. Comparing themselves to others. When it comes to fitness, you have to understand that there are multiple variables at play for someone to have a “nice physique”. Many of us have no idea what some people have to endure to look the way they do, so your best bet is to start where you are, establish your own goals and “find your why” to stay motivated”.
4. Mental: I never allowed my circumstances to break my spirit.
“It’s still sometimes hard to believe that it was 17 years ago (4/6/03) when I suffered a devastating injury, breaking my neck in two places and becoming temporarily paralyzed during a diving accident in Georgetown, TX (near Southwestern University). As tragic as the situation was, I never allowed my circumstances to break my spirit. I knew God had much bigger plans for me, although I had no idea whether or not I’d be able to move my body again. Thankfully, I had an excellent team of doctors, nurses, trainers, and most importantly my Mom to help me through the most difficult parts of the process”.
“Needless to say, I bounced back in a major way. Not only did I put in the work to get back onto the basketball court my Junior and Senior seasons at SU, but ever since then, I never took for granted my ability to move athletically. This is the true foundation that upholds my social media posts about #fitlife. It took a commitment to excellence and a ton of work to get to where I am today, and I will gladly endure the most difficult workouts any day of the week because I now know what means to be UNBROKEN”.
5. Spiritual: Intentional focus on mindfulness and prayer.
“Intentional focus on mindfulness and prayer. These are especially important on a fitness journey because some of the most grueling workouts actually require mindfulness and a keen focus on breathing”.
“My life is currently run by a calendar and daily task lists. I learned a while ago that when you have a disciplined schedule and allow time for rest, you can have it all. I wake up at 5:15 AM everyday to workout at Misfit Strength and Conditioning, which is only a mile away from home. I make sure workouts are the first item on my daily list, because once I finish my workouts at around 7:30 AM, it feels like half of my day is already complete. My wife and I both work from home during the day, so we naturally spend a lot of time talking between conference calls. Despite the current pandemic, I prioritize time on weekends to hang out with my wife, family, and friends”.