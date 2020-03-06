Defender Fit & Fine: Ian Buchanan

1. Who is Ian Buchanan?
Age: 39
Occupation: Gym co-owner, The Body Shop HTX Fitness
Education: Baylor University/Fuller Theological Seminary/Dallas Baptist University
Major: Communications/Divinity/Education
Motto: “It’s hard to beat a man who never gives up.”
Motivated by: “I hold onto Colossians 3:17: ‘And whatever you do or say, do it as a representative of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks through him to God the Father.’ Whatever I’m doing, I realize I’m representing someone far greater than me.”
Unknown facts: “I’m an all-natural professional body builder in the IFBB pro league which is one of my favorite accomplishments. Our league isn’t drug tested so competing with others that have an advantage is huge.”
Fitness start: “I’ve led an active lifestyle since childhood, but after college, I gained 50 pounds of bad weight. I hate how I looked and dodged mirrors left and right. I ended up getting a personal trainer and only lost 3-5 pounds in three months. I remember being so discouraged with my process that I decided to seek knowledge as far as why I didn’t succeed. I became my own guinea pig of sorts and within a month’s time, I dropped 20 pounds. I was so excited, I wanted to help as many people as possible!”
Fitness advice: “Don’t get too discouraged if the weight doesn’t come off immediately or it takes a while to find your groove. Mix grace with accountability!”
Social Media:
IG: @JamaicanMuscle
2. I’m big on flexible dieting.
“Basically, I eat whatever I want as long as it fits the daily allotment of protein, carbs, and fats I’m prescribed per day. So, one day I may have doughnuts, and on another day, I’ll have cookies or a Snickers bar. I’ve realized the less restrictive a diet is, the more likely you are to follow it.”
3. Physical: Fitness success is simple: consistency.
“The most effective fitness approach is simple: consistency. Most diets and exercise plans will be effective if you simply follow them consistently. The diet and exercise plan that works best is the one you can effectively follow.”
4. Mental: I want to be the best me.
“My main goal is to be the best version of myself for as long as possible so I can keep up with my kids for years to come.”
5. Spiritual: I try to do 3 things daily.
“If life ever gets too busy for God, it’s time to readjust your schedule. I try to make sure I do three things daily starting with time with God. I follow that by doing something that will increase my knowledge on any given subject, and lastly – physical activity.”