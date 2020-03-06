Defender Fit & Fine: Ian Buchanan

1. Who is Ian Buchanan?

Age: 39

Occupation: Gym co-owner, The Body Shop HTX Fitness

Education: Baylor University/Fuller Theological Seminary/Dallas Baptist University

Major: Communications/Divinity/Education

Motto: “It’s hard to beat a man who never gives up.”

Motivated by: “I hold onto Colossians 3:17: ‘And whatever you do or say, do it as a representative of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks through him to God the Father.’ Whatever I’m doing, I realize I’m representing someone far greater than me.”

Unknown facts: “I’m an all-natural professional body builder in the IFBB pro league which is one of my favorite accomplishments. Our league isn’t drug tested so competing with others that have an advantage is huge.”

Fitness start: “I’ve led an active lifestyle since childhood, but after college, I gained 50 pounds of bad weight. I hate how I looked and dodged mirrors left and right. I ended up getting a personal trainer and only lost 3-5 pounds in three months. I remember being so discouraged with my process that I decided to seek knowledge as far as why I didn’t succeed. I became my own guinea pig of sorts and within a month’s time, I dropped 20 pounds. I was so excited, I wanted to help as many people as possible!”

Fitness advice: “Don’t get too discouraged if the weight doesn’t come off immediately or it takes a while to find your groove. Mix grace with accountability!”

Social Media:

IG: @JamaicanMuscle