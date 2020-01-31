Defender Fit & Fine: Jermaine Patterson

1. Who is Jermaine Patterson?

Age: 39

Occupation: Gym Owner/Trainer

Education: Xavier University of Louisiana

Major: Business Marketing

Motto: “I’d rather play the game and lose, than to not have played and not have known whether I’d win or lose.”

Motivated by: “Seeing other people win in life, motivates me. I don’t mean in a jealous way, but in a sense of seeing their wins inspires me to achieve more wins.”

Unknown facts: “A few little-known facts about me: I have a twin sister. I’m a Caribbean clash of Jamaican and Guyanese. I’m a pescatarian [person who does not eat meat but does eat fish]. And, I’m a gamer.”

Fitness start: “I got into fitness by chance. I first started in college as a front desk clerk turned personal trainer at the YMCA. Then, I took a hiatus for nearly 12 years. Once I got on Herbalife and had crazy results, I fell back in love with fitness, and began to train myself and others. The main thing I did was to change my mindset. I changed my entire view on perspective on life.”

Fitness advice: “Enjoy the ride. Results will come – just have fun and love what you’re doing to get there. Even if you run for five minutes. It’s better than nothing, and you will grow from all of it. A positive mindset is needed, so don’t come with anything less.”

