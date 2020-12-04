Defender Fit & Fine: Joseph Warren

1. Who is Joseph Warren?
Age: 32
Occupation: Gain University
Education: Texas Southern University
Major: BA-General Studies
Motto: “Always Hustle”
Unknown facts: “I’m frugal. I don’t like attention. In the sense of being shirtless in public.”
Fitness start: “I’ve always been an athlete. The fitness field kept me in an athletic shape”.
Fitness advice: “People should learn to appreciate the small gainz. The ultimate goal won’t happen overnight. So the goal is to have the mindset of “small gainz matter”.
My fitness goal: “Overall health for me. I’ve already accomplished my look. So remaining healthy is the goal”.
Top 3 fitness tips:
- Eat clean.
- Stay gainful.
- Appreciate the small gainz.
Social Media:
IG: @the.abs.specialist
IG: @Gain_Univ
2. Nutrition: Eating clean consistently won’t happen overnight.
“Eggs, turkey bacon, and protein waffles”.
“My best advice for someone who needs to eat healthier is to at least put in the effort. Eating clean consistently won’t happen overnight but with continued effort. Your body will soon reject bad food”.
3. Physical: Remaining healthy is the goal.
"Overall health. I've already accomplished my look. So remaining healthy is the goal".
“Extreme cardio movements. Movements that everyone can’t do even top-notch athletes. The biggest mistake that people make while working out is not having a regimen to follow”.
4. Mental: My son, Kash, is my motivation.
“My motivation is my son, Kash”.
“I do well because I don’t overbook myself with clients”.
5. Spiritual: I give thanks to God every day.
“I always reflect on how far I’ve come. So I give thanks to God every day when I think about it”.