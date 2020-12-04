Defender Fit & Fine: Joseph Warren

1. Who is Joseph Warren?

Age: 32

Occupation: Gain University

Education: Texas Southern University

Major: BA-General Studies

Motto: “Always Hustle”

Unknown facts: “I’m frugal. I don’t like attention. In the sense of being shirtless in public.”

Fitness start: “I’ve always been an athlete. The fitness field kept me in an athletic shape”.

Fitness advice: “People should learn to appreciate the small gainz. The ultimate goal won’t happen overnight. So the goal is to have the mindset of “small gainz matter”.

My fitness goal: “Overall health for me. I’ve already accomplished my look. So remaining healthy is the goal”.

Top 3 fitness tips:

Eat clean.

Stay gainful.

Appreciate the small gainz.

Social Media:

IG: @the.abs.specialist

IG: @Gain_Univ