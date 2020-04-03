Defender Fit & Fine: Joy Diggs

1. Who is Joy Diggs?

Age: 38

Occupation: Dietitian and Personal Trainer, Digg Deep Fitness & Nutrition

Education: University of North Carolina, Georgia State University

Major: B.A. Exercise and Sport Science, M.S. Nutrition

Motto: “Little by little, a little becomes a lot.”

Motivated by: “I’m motivated by the fact that each day is another opportunity to improve myself and help others around me do the same. I’m motivated to become all that God has created for me to be and not waste potential.”

Unknown facts: “I’m a writer and enjoy writing poems and short stories when I’m inspired.”

Fitness start: “I noticed many family members suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure and realized there is a link between food and health. I decided to make my health a priority so I could reduce my risk. I also look and feel better when I stay committed to my health goals.”

Fitness goal: “My current fitness goal is to run a 10K this year and maintain my weight and muscle mass while I’m training.”

Fitness advice: “For someone who is just starting out, I recommend starting with small goals and add to them over time. Many people do too much too quickly and burn out or get insured. Start small to create new habits, and then set new goals.”

Social Media:

IG @diggdeepfitness

Facebook: @diggdeepfitness