Defender Fit & Fine: LaToyia Adams

1. Who is LaToyia Adams?
Age: 36
Occupation: Attorney
Motto: “ I did not come this far to only come this far…”
Unknown facts: “Two interesting facts about me are: (1) I volunteer on a regular basis with charities that support individuals with Down Syndrome and mental and physical disabilities. I provide virtual fitness classes 3 times a month to those with Down syndrome to keep them active and involved with physical health. I, also, fundraise to obtain funds for each – 100% of the donations go to the charities. And (2) I battle a disorder that enforces a hormone imbalance. Each day I wake up in some sort of pain but find comfort in staying very active either physically or by helping others..”
Fitness start: “I got into fitness over 10 years ago because I was having health issues due to being overweight. I was originally a size 16. I was on high blood pressure medication at the age of 23. Since my family has diabetes and heart issues my doctor advised me that I can control my health merely by eating healthy and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. At that moment I started to work out a lot and change my eating habits. I eventually was taken off of the medication and have not had any issues. From that point forward I knew that my life would revolve around maintaining health and fitness..”
Fitness advice: “My advice would be for someone just starting their fitness journey to not give up. You may not see results right away but that does not mean that they are not coming. Do not be too hard on yourself you are doing all of the work and your body just needs time to adjust. Do you not set yourself up for failure you should not start off by trying to work out two hours a day seven days a week maintain something that you can actually keep up with. Lastly, make sure that you are in the mindset to keep yourself going do not depend on others to cheer you along the way although that is nice you ultimately have to be your number one cheerleader.”
My fitness goal and advice: “My top personal fitness goal is to be healthy and strong. I believe that this should be the goal for anyone just during their fitness routine. Having a one-time goal such as “I want to fit in a dress” is not conducive to a healthy lifestyle.”
Top 3 fitness tips:
- Avoid overdoing it
- Be patient
- Trust the process.
Social Media:
IG: @Fit_N_This
2. Nutrition: My philosophy is less is more.
“My food is pretty boring but effective. For breakfast, I have egg whites and cream of wheat only one serving. For lunch I and dinner I always confirm that I have a balanced plate which means a carb, a protein, and a vegetable, or snacks usually have a handful of almonds or nuts or a small serving of fruit but I confirm that I do not overindulge. My philosophy is less is more which means maintaining your six meals a day for three meals and three snacks will effectively speed up and maintain a fast metabolism to provide weight maintenance and energy.”
“There is never a reason to overeat. My advice to someone who has a goal to eat better is to eat only when you are hungry do not eat in between meals just to be eating. Avoid excessive snacking even if it is a healthy snack. Drink at least eight glasses to a gallon of water per day. And log each meal so you can hold yourself accountable.”
3. Physical: Got to love those burpees!
“My most effective fitness activities are calisthenics. Got to love those burpees! Tricking the body and mixing up your workouts will always provide a good result. The biggest workout mistake that most make is doing too much cardio and not enough weight training. The truth is you burn equal or more calories when weight training versus cardio to avoid plateauing..”
4. Mental: If I am not happy I will not be able to be the best that I can be.
“I create balance in my life by confirming that I maintain a work-life balance by working at the time that I should be working and confirming that I take time to do things that I enjoy for myself. I realize at my age that if I am not happy I will not be able to be the best that I can be. There was a time where I would work overtime come home and eat and shower and work again until I pass out and do it all over again the next day. I soon found out that this would not be a lifestyle that I will be able to maintain. Now I confirmed that I get my community service time my time to work out and my time to relax each and every day. Being organized is key”
“What motivates me is helping others. I truly get more from helping than receiving. I love to give back in to help those that cannot help themselves.”
5. Spiritual: I maintain spiritual strength by praying daily.
“I maintain spiritual strength by praying daily and maintaining my personal relationship with God. I’ll confirm that I not only pray when I need something but confirm that I am praying to be thankful for all that I have.”