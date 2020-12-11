Defender Fit & Fine: LaToyia Adams

1. Who is LaToyia Adams?



Age: 36

Occupation: Attorney

Motto: “ I did not come this far to only come this far…”

Unknown facts: “Two interesting facts about me are: (1) I volunteer on a regular basis with charities that support individuals with Down Syndrome and mental and physical disabilities. I provide virtual fitness classes 3 times a month to those with Down syndrome to keep them active and involved with physical health. I, also, fundraise to obtain funds for each – 100% of the donations go to the charities. And (2) I battle a disorder that enforces a hormone imbalance. Each day I wake up in some sort of pain but find comfort in staying very active either physically or by helping others..”

Fitness start: “I got into fitness over 10 years ago because I was having health issues due to being overweight. I was originally a size 16. I was on high blood pressure medication at the age of 23. Since my family has diabetes and heart issues my doctor advised me that I can control my health merely by eating healthy and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. At that moment I started to work out a lot and change my eating habits. I eventually was taken off of the medication and have not had any issues. From that point forward I knew that my life would revolve around maintaining health and fitness..”

Fitness advice: “My advice would be for someone just starting their fitness journey to not give up. You may not see results right away but that does not mean that they are not coming. Do not be too hard on yourself you are doing all of the work and your body just needs time to adjust. Do you not set yourself up for failure you should not start off by trying to work out two hours a day seven days a week maintain something that you can actually keep up with. Lastly, make sure that you are in the mindset to keep yourself going do not depend on others to cheer you along the way although that is nice you ultimately have to be your number one cheerleader.”

My fitness goal and advice: “My top personal fitness goal is to be healthy and strong. I believe that this should be the goal for anyone just during their fitness routine. Having a one-time goal such as “I want to fit in a dress” is not conducive to a healthy lifestyle.”

Top 3 fitness tips:

Avoid overdoing it

Be patient

Trust the process.

Social Media:

IG: @Fit_N_This