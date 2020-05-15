Defender Fit & Fine: Lebrina Johnson

1. Who is Lebrina Johnson?

Age: 31

Occupation: Entrepreneur/Pure Vichy Spa Owner

Education: Cosmetology certification

Motto: “Life is self-care.”

Motivated by: “I think I’m a naturally motivated person. I’ve been motivated since I can remember, and I mean like since grade school. What I want to see in my figure is what keeps me going. I have to achieve all the goals I set out, and I never stop until I do.”

Unknown facts: “I graduated in the top 10 percentile of my high school class and was named Ms. Forest Brook.”

Fitness start: “I was a competitive cheerleader from about 8 years old until I graduated from high school. I loved being in physical shape, not just for the looks, but for the way it makes me feel. It’s also a confidence booster for me.”

Fitness goal: “My fitness goal is to be able to run at least three miles per day, five to six days a week. I have never been a long-distance runner, so that’s a huge goal for me.”

Fitness advice: “I would suggest setting goals and making a promise to yourself to complete them. You deserve to be happy and confident. Baby steps are also steps, so just start.”

Social Media: @LebrinaJ @PureVichy