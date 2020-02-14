Defender Fit & Fine: Leon Spencer III

1. Who is Leon Spencer III?

Age: 30

Occupation: Category Manager, Fuel Sales & Marketing, Motiva Enterprises LLC

Education: TSU | UH-D

Major: B.S. – Biology/Chemistry | MBA – Supply Chain Management

Motto: “Hustle until you make it.”

Motivated by: “My continuous improvement mindset motivates me and keeps me curious. I am always looking for ways to do everything smarter, faster, and more efficiently, while reducing and/or avoiding costs. I am never satisfied and consistently challenge everything to ensure I am competitive in every spectrum in life.”

Unknown facts: “I am internationally known for being one of the best in my fraternity (Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.) for performing innovative variations of ‘stepping to music’ called ‘party hopping.’ Also, I am an introvert that has mastered being a strategic extrovert.

“I also host professional development seminars that teach collegiate students, recent grads, and young professionals my four-phase approach on how to strategically source a career role, prep for an interview to stand out among the competition, and negotiate the offer letter to maximize the total compensation package.”

Fitness start: “Honestly, I wanted to have a 6-pack, while having the strength, agility and build of an athlete the rest of my life.”

Fitness advice: “Research everything yourself or pay for convenience (if you have the money like that). At the end of the day, you will either become a scientist or a customer. You can research best practices, case studies, articles, bodybuilding methodologies, workouts, exercises and trial and error on yourself until you get it right. Or, you can also pay a personal trainer to get you in shape while you may or may not learn through execution and inspired curiosity.

I chose the research way. Even though it took me a few years to get it right and forever trying new methods, exercises, and dieting strategies on myself, I have the depth of knowledge that goes beyond a certification and a job title, and that’s the experience of failures and successes with the understanding of what works best for my body, and not the general population.”

Social Media

IG: @mrtsuturnup