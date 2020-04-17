Defender Fit & Fine: Michelle Fennick

1. Who is Michelle Fennick?

Age: 48

Occupation: Consultant, Author, Keynote Speaker

Education: University of Houston (B.S.), Prairie View A&M University (M.Ed, PhD)

Major: Educational Leadership

Motto: “I am blessed beyond this life.”

Motivated by: “I am motivated by ‘my why.’ I want to be at my optimum level for my family and myself for as long as possible. Having positive and encouraging accountability partners help.”

Unknown facts: “I power walked on the Great Wall of China, and I hosted my own talk radio show.”

Fitness start: “When I was 11, I fell in love with long-distance running. Exercise was cathartic and healing.”

Fitness goal: “My fitness goal is to maintain my clothing size, healthy numbers, energy and zeal for life.”

Fitness advice: “My advice is to set reasonable smart goals, identify a quality accountability partner, prioritize healthy activities, embrace fitness as a journey as opposed to a destination, and be loving and gentle with yourself.”

Social Media:

IG: @TheDrMichelle

Twitter: @TheDrMichelle

Facebook: @TheDrMichelle

YouTube: @TheDrMichelle