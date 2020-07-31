Defender Fit & Fine: Monique Saulter

1. Who is Monique Saulter?
Age: 41
Occupation: Attorney
Education: University of Houston Law Center
Major: J.D.
Motto: “Show up every day. Even if you do one rep., write one sentence, take one call, or take one step. If that is all you can do, do it, but whatever you do, don’t stop moving forward.”
Unknown facts: “I love writing and write fanfiction. Also, I am learning French. It’s never too late to learn something new.”
Fitness start: “I struggled to lose weight after having my last child at 35. No matter what I did, most of the weight would not come off. I was introduced to the world of bodybuilding about two years ago. I fell in love with it and wholistic healthy living and haven’t looked back.”
Fitness goal: “I want to stay fit as I get older, so I have the mental and physical capacity to do the things I want to do without limitations.
“I competed in a bodybuilding competition to celebrate losing 50 pounds and turning 40. I would love to compete again … to win!”
Fitness advice: “Be kind to yourself. It takes time to make real change, but keep pushing forward, always forward. Find something that keeps you active that you enjoy, such as walking, dancing, skating, or swimming. Don’t be afraid to try something new; it may be the thing that inspires you to get more active and keep motivated.”
Social Media:
IG: @monique4amam
2. Nutrition: I focus on increased protein intake.
“For breakfast, It’s usually an egg and protein shake. Lunch generally consists of chicken, vegetables, and rice. A typical dinner for me includes fish, vegetables, and potatoes. I snack on fruit, yogurt, pistachios, and protein shakes. And, of course, I drink plenty of water.”
3. Physical: Weightlifting has been great for me.
“As I have gotten older, especially in my 30s and 40s, weightlifting is important. You do not have to lift heavy, but you must be consistent.
“With COVID-19, it has been rough not being able to get to the gym regularly, but you don’t need a gym to be active and fit. I use the Peloton app (not the bike) for guided workouts, which include outdoor runs and walks and strength training with the weights I have at home. Sometimes, it is just good to stay active and moving. I go to the larger parks with my family to have a workout day or we will just cut on some music and dance.”
4. Mental: I’ve learned to say no more often.
“It has taken a little time, but I have learned to say no more often and to always work toward cultivating the life that I want to live.
“My children motivate me to reach higher, do more, and never give up. I want them to know they can do anything if they dream it and consistently and conscientiously work toward it.”
5. Spiritual: I read and pray daily.
“I make sure I stay connected to likeminded people, and I read and pray daily. Even if we can’t go to houses of worship right now, we can always worship through prayer and thankfulness.”