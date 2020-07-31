Defender Fit & Fine: Monique Saulter

1. Who is Monique Saulter?

Age: 41

Occupation: Attorney

Education: University of Houston Law Center

Major: J.D.

Motto: “Show up every day. Even if you do one rep., write one sentence, take one call, or take one step. If that is all you can do, do it, but whatever you do, don’t stop moving forward.”

Unknown facts: “I love writing and write fanfiction. Also, I am learning French. It’s never too late to learn something new.”

Fitness start: “I struggled to lose weight after having my last child at 35. No matter what I did, most of the weight would not come off. I was introduced to the world of bodybuilding about two years ago. I fell in love with it and wholistic healthy living and haven’t looked back.”

Fitness goal: “I want to stay fit as I get older, so I have the mental and physical capacity to do the things I want to do without limitations.

“I competed in a bodybuilding competition to celebrate losing 50 pounds and turning 40. I would love to compete again … to win!”

Fitness advice: “Be kind to yourself. It takes time to make real change, but keep pushing forward, always forward. Find something that keeps you active that you enjoy, such as walking, dancing, skating, or swimming. Don’t be afraid to try something new; it may be the thing that inspires you to get more active and keep motivated.”

Social Media:

IG: @monique4amam