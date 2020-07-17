Defender Fit & Fine: Olivia Turner

1. Who is Olivia Turner?

Age: 28

Occupation: Sr. Cyber Engineering Analyst, Deloitte

Education: Texas State University

Major: B. S. Mathematics

Motto: “Start somewhere and enjoy it all.”

Unknown facts: “I’ve lived in five states in the span of five years. My favorite experiences in life have been skydiving with my mom and white-water rafting in Bali.”

Fitness start: “After gaining some weight as a traveling consultant, I wanted to change my diet and create a healthier routine for myself. I love challenges and fitness is a daily competition to better my performance.”

Fitness goal: “My top fitness goal is to inspire others to start their fitness journey.”

Fitness advice: “Start your fitness journey because you want to and don’t compare yourself to others. Results take time. Don’t be too hard on yourself.”

Social Media:

IG: @oliva___turner