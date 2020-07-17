Defender Fit & Fine: Olivia Turner

1. Who is Olivia Turner?
Age: 28
Occupation: Sr. Cyber Engineering Analyst, Deloitte
Education: Texas State University
Major: B. S. Mathematics
Motto: “Start somewhere and enjoy it all.”
Unknown facts: “I’ve lived in five states in the span of five years. My favorite experiences in life have been skydiving with my mom and white-water rafting in Bali.”
Fitness start: “After gaining some weight as a traveling consultant, I wanted to change my diet and create a healthier routine for myself. I love challenges and fitness is a daily competition to better my performance.”
Fitness goal: “My top fitness goal is to inspire others to start their fitness journey.”
Fitness advice: “Start your fitness journey because you want to and don’t compare yourself to others. Results take time. Don’t be too hard on yourself.”
Social Media:
IG: @oliva___turner
2. Nutrition: I eat a gluten-free diet.
“I work with a gluten-free diet due to a gluten sensitivity I have. For breakfast, I have coffee with sugar-free creamer and a small bowl of fruit, sometimes with gluten-free toast.
“For lunch, I have corn tortillas with ground turkey, jalapenos and an avocado.
“Dinner is usually a bowl that has some type of protein, brown rice and green veggies.
“As for snacks, I like SkinnyPop popcorn, yogurt with granola and PB&Js.”
3. Physical: I keep it simple.
“The fitness activities that work best for me are jumping rope, running, weightlifting, and chasing my son around.
“Before the COVID quarantine, I used to stay in the gym, but when that was closed, I had to find alternatives. My routine went from indoors to outdoors. Without a treadmill, I started running outdoors. Without weight plates or dumbbells, I used resistance bands and sand weights. I started creating HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and circuit workouts for cardio. I share those cardio workouts on my Instagram. Now that the gym has opened back up, I work out in the evening there and at home in the morning.”
View this post on Instagram
I think I need more space LOL! How do I end up jumping rope for so long? I either have a great upbeat playlist or I come across a song that makes my jumps feel like I'm making music. I practice a few moves, take a few breaks, and repeat. For this lil bit, I took the jump rope upside my head and back a few times😭⠀ ⠀ I would love to know what songs you like to jump to. Today's song is a courtesy of the 80's.⠀ ⠀⠀ 🎧 Supersonic by J.J. Fad
4. Mental: I get up early!
“I create balance in my life by getting an early start. I start my day at 6 a.m. with a home workout. After finishing my morning exercise routine, the rest of my day falls in place.
“I’m motivated by my family, friends and myself. I love learning about fitness, sharing my knowledge, and pushing myself to be the best version of me.”
5. Spiritual: Meditation brings me peace.
“Meditation before and after workouts, going outside to be more connected with nature, and believing in myself helps me to maintain spiritual strength.”