Defender Fit & Fine: Pastor Mia Wright

1. Who is Pastor Mia Wright?

Age: 54

Occupation: Co-Pastor, The Fountain of Praise | Exec. Dir. – Metamorphosis Conference, Inc.

Education: Doctoral Student, University of Southern California

Major: Organizational Change and Leadership

Motto: “Life is full of changes – ignite them, embrace them and live them!”

Motivated by: “I am motivated by a number of factors. I love people and the positive energy they can give. I love to hear how others were inspired to do something different. I love knowing that life doesn’t have to be stagnant. I love what God is doing in my life and when I consider how blessed I am, I am motivated even more!”

Unknown Facts: “I am a real computer geek! It started in STEM – tech in high school working with Motorola, and for IBM in college. Also, I know a lot of 70s pop and country music, and the Lawrence Welk show theme music. Growing up, our city didn’t have an urban radio station.”

Fitness Start: “For my 38th birthday, I made a decision to purchase fitness equipment instead of going shopping. I was dealing with a low thyroid. I had low energy and a slow metabolism. I knew that I had to take better control of my health. So, I began working out with a trainer, and I haven’t quit yet!”

Fitness Goal: “My top fitness goal is to remain fit and flexible well into the latter part of my life.”

Fitness Advice: “Be kind to yourself. It is a journey not a foot race. Keep at it. Be mindful of what you consume. It is true, you are what you eat. Don’t focus on just your body, but rather your whole health picture – wellness is a lifestyle!”

Social Media:

Twitter: miawright

IG: @miawright

Facebook: @miakwright

YT: speakermiawright