Defender Fit & Fine: Pastor Mia Wright

1. Who is Pastor Mia Wright?
Age: 54
Occupation: Co-Pastor, The Fountain of Praise | Exec. Dir. – Metamorphosis Conference, Inc.
Education: Doctoral Student, University of Southern California
Major: Organizational Change and Leadership
Motto: “Life is full of changes – ignite them, embrace them and live them!”
Motivated by: “I am motivated by a number of factors. I love people and the positive energy they can give. I love to hear how others were inspired to do something different. I love knowing that life doesn’t have to be stagnant. I love what God is doing in my life and when I consider how blessed I am, I am motivated even more!”
Unknown Facts: “I am a real computer geek! It started in STEM – tech in high school working with Motorola, and for IBM in college. Also, I know a lot of 70s pop and country music, and the Lawrence Welk show theme music. Growing up, our city didn’t have an urban radio station.”
Fitness Start: “For my 38th birthday, I made a decision to purchase fitness equipment instead of going shopping. I was dealing with a low thyroid. I had low energy and a slow metabolism. I knew that I had to take better control of my health. So, I began working out with a trainer, and I haven’t quit yet!”
Fitness Goal: “My top fitness goal is to remain fit and flexible well into the latter part of my life.”
Fitness Advice: “Be kind to yourself. It is a journey not a foot race. Keep at it. Be mindful of what you consume. It is true, you are what you eat. Don’t focus on just your body, but rather your whole health picture – wellness is a lifestyle!”
Social Media:
Twitter: miawright
IG: @miawright
Facebook: @miakwright
YT: speakermiawright
2. A nutritionist plans my meals, but I cook them!
“I am currently working with a nutritionist who creates my meal plans and choices based on my likes, dislikes, and work and travel schedules. It is rather robust with a nice selection of foods that I like to eat. The one caveat is that I have to cook it! I do a lot of meal prep nowadays. My typical breakfast includes eggs – my friends say I am nicer when I have an egg! My typical lunch and dinner will include plenty of greens and colored vegetables, along with poultry or fish – grilled or seared – and even one pot meals made in my Instant Pot.”
3. Physical: My ‘stressbusting’ technique is varied!
My most effective fitness activities include strength training, cardio, yoga and dancing. All of these will make up a fun week of exercise and stressbusting.
4. Mental: I released myself from ‘balance.’
“I released myself from trying to ‘balance’ everything, but to be at peace with the harmony of things that occur in my life. I work until I am finished, but is work ever finished though? Well, at least, I work until I am in a good stopping place.”
5. Spiritual: I talk to God all the time.
“I stay prayed up! I talk to God all the time. I play hard when I can. I laugh, I smile, and I encourage myself and others.”
Pastor Mia hosts a women’s empowerment and transformation conference called Metamorphosis, now in its 20th year:
Who: Women seeking positive and productive changes to transform their lives
What: 2020 Metamorphosis Conference
When: Friday, March 20, 2020
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: The Fountain of Praise, 13950 Hillcroft Ave., Houston, TX 77085
Theme: “Undeniably Different”
Goal: To make a lasting change on a woman’s life and to empower her to be her best, thereby positively impacting her family and community.
How: Metamorphosis combines a blend of gospel ministry, music, life-impacting speakers, and personal empowerment seminars.
More Information: www.metamorphosis.org