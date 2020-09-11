Defender Fit & Fine: Ronnie Amadi

1. Who is Ronnie Amadi?

Age: 38

Occupation: IT Project Manager

Education: University of Kansas

Major: Economics

Motto: “Have faith in whatever you do. God has you.”

Unknown facts: “I have a twin brother.”

Fitness start: “I’ve always played sports. It progressed from there.”

Fitness goal: “My top fitness goals are to compete in the NPC Men’s Physique, and run a 4.29 second 40-yard dash, just to name a few.”

Fitness advice: “Fitness is like building a house. Success does not come overnight. Trust the process and grind.”

Top 3 fitness tips:

1. Don’t skip breakfast.

2. Eat the right foods and portions each meal.

3. Work out [resistance training] 3-4 days per week. Cardio can be done on the days you don’t work out.

4. Bonus: Drink plenty of water.

Social Media:

IG: Bodybyamadi_