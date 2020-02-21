Defender Fit & Fine: Rose Sharp

1. Who is Rose Sharp?

Age: 55

Occupation: Personal Trainer/Pilates Instructor

Education: University of Houston

Major: Business

Motto: “Life is what you make it. Cherish each moment and love unconditionally.”

Motivated by: “I love seeing my clients get stronger, leaner and healthier.”

Unknown facts: “I went skydiving, which was exhilarating. I also have four handsome grandsons.”

Fitness start: “I have worked out all of my life. Fitness is my passion. I enjoy motivating and helping others reach their fitness goals.”

Fitness advice: “My advice is to set realistic and achievable fitness goals. Start by changing your diet to include healthier food choices – less red meat and fried foods, and more fish and chicken whether grilled or baked. Eat more vegetables and fruit and drink more water. Do what you enjoy. If it’s dancing – go dancing. Go for a walk in the park. If you need motivation, hire a trainer. Remember, it’s a journey, not a destination.”

Social Media:

IG: @sculpturedbodies

Facebook: @RoseSharp

Facebook: @Sculptured bodies by Rose