Defender Fit & Fine: Rose Sharp

1. Who is Rose Sharp?
Age: 55
Occupation: Personal Trainer/Pilates Instructor
Education: University of Houston
Major: Business
Motto: “Life is what you make it. Cherish each moment and love unconditionally.”
Motivated by: “I love seeing my clients get stronger, leaner and healthier.”
Unknown facts: “I went skydiving, which was exhilarating. I also have four handsome grandsons.”
Fitness start: “I have worked out all of my life. Fitness is my passion. I enjoy motivating and helping others reach their fitness goals.”
Fitness advice: “My advice is to set realistic and achievable fitness goals. Start by changing your diet to include healthier food choices – less red meat and fried foods, and more fish and chicken whether grilled or baked. Eat more vegetables and fruit and drink more water. Do what you enjoy. If it’s dancing – go dancing. Go for a walk in the park. If you need motivation, hire a trainer. Remember, it’s a journey, not a destination.”
Social Media:
IG: @sculpturedbodies
Facebook: @RoseSharp
Facebook: @Sculptured bodies by Rose
2. I have never been on a diet.
“I eat to live, not live to eat. I normally eat oatmeal for breakfast, salad or salmon for lunch and dinner, and I snack all day on fruit and nuts.”
3. Physical: I do a variety of exercises to avoid boredom.”
“To mix it up, I cycle, run, and do strength training and Pilates. This keeps me from getting bored and keeps my body from plateauing.”
4. Mental: I spend quality time with family and friends.
“I find time to do the things I enjoy. Spending quality time with friends and family brings me joy. I laugh hard and love unconditionally. Related to fitness, my fitness goal was to run a marathon. I joined a running club and ran weekly. I also cross-trained by boxing and cycling. I completed the marathon in 4 hours and 28 minutes. Completing goals does wonders for your self-esteem!”
5. Spiritual: I put God first.
“Putting God first in my life keeps me grounded and maintains balance.”