Defender Fit & Fine: Scotty Lindsey

1. Who is Scotty Lindsey?

Age: 39

Occupation: Fitness trainer, author

Education: Stephen F. Austin State University

Major: Special Education/Kinesiology

Motto: “Knowledge alone is not power. Knowledge is only power if it’s being put to use!”

Unknown facts: “I really love animals. I enjoy taking my daughter to the zoo to see the different animals and how they interact with each other in their habitat.”

Fitness start: “After seeing my sister suffer with high blood pressure and taking medication after medication, I had to be proactive on helping the sedentary people I know to be more active. I was determined to educate them on health and fitness. Once my sister dropped 15-20 pounds, and her doctor cleared her from medication, I was eager to help the next person. I decided to take more certifications and inundate my mind with more information in this particular field. I also wrote a book on the subject called, Live Your Best Life Ever. The book gives steps for people who are ready to make a lifestyle change, but need to know the steps.”

Fitness goal: “My top fitness goal is to improve my joint flexibility.”

Fitness advice: “I suggest people seek professional guidance as you would a doctor for other issues. Look for someone that is certified or degreed in the field of study. We have so many people with nice physiques pretending to be trainers but know little about the body. Seek someone that specializes in the area you desire. Do your due diligence before you make a choice. That coach should be able to assist you with your fitness goals.”

Staying fit/healthy while practicing social distancing: “The most important way to stay fit starts with your meal planning. What I mean by that is, everyone should work on eating consistently. Educate yourself on how many meals you should be consuming throughout the day to keep your metabolism moving. Many of us don’t consume enough calories, so we don’t achieve the results we desire. To build that nice physique, you must be willing to eat nutrient-dense foods. The gym helps bring out our true physique, but food will always be the key to a nice physique. You can stay fit by doing basic exercises like push-ups, sit-ups, planks, etc. There is a plethora of exercises you can perform at low intensity to get the results you desire if your meal plan is on point. Everyone is at different fitness levels, so I would highly recommend you search for videos that are suitable to your needs.”

Social Media:

IG: @hardbodyscotty

Facebook: @ScottyLindsey