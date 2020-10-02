Defender Fit & Fine: Tiffany Brown

1. Who is Tiffany Brown?
Each week, the Defender highlights a member of the community who is ‘Fit & Fine’ and has the body that reflects high healthcare standards and a healthy lifestyle. Each fitness enthusiast shares his or her keys to fitness success to help raise the quality of self-care in our community on a physical, mental and spiritual level. This week, we feature fitness enthusiast Tiffany Brown.
Age: 26
Occupation: HR Specialist
Education: University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Major: Kinesiology
Motto: “Life will never be perfect. Make it work.”
Unknown facts: “Dancing is one of my passions.”
Fitness start: “I got into fitness by always being fascinated by the body. How the body moves and how the body is able to transform in so many ways is remarkable. Living an active life growing up played a great part as I also grew up playing sports including basketball, volleyball and track and field.”
Fitness goals: “My goal is to consistently meal prep each week, and to reach and maintain a weight of 130 pounds.”
Fitness advice: “Be your own body goals. As you are transforming, find small things along the way that you love about not only your body, but that you love about you. Small wins matter. Continue the journey. Gain a new lifestyle!”
Social Media:
IG: @only1tiffbrown_
IG: @beautiffullgainz
2. Nutrition: I like a high protein, clean diet.
Tiffany’s typical daily meals:
Breakfast: Protein shake, protein pancakes or a veggie omelet
Lunch: Tuna wrap, salad
Shack: Greek yogurt, nuts and seeds, boiled egg
Dinner: Salmon and veggies, tacos
3. Physical: I love to dance for cardio.
“My most effective fitness activities are weightlifting and dance fitness.”
Tiffany’s top 3 fitness tips:
1. Learn and listen to your body
2. Develop a routine that fits your lifestyle.
3. Nutrition is key.
4. Mental: I’m a planner.
“I’m a planner. Every month, I write down my goals on my calendar to keep me balanced throughout life.
“Additionally, being on this journey and intentionally working toward my goals and building a better life for myself is what motivates me. Also, I enjoy helping my family, friends, and other women gain a new, healthy, high-energy lifestyle through fitness.”
5. Spiritual: I keep God first.
“My spiritual strength comes from praying often and keeping God first in all things.”