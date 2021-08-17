Who is Courtney Young?

Occupation: Operations Manager

Education: University of North Texas

Major: Business Administration

Motto: “Always Strive To Be A Better Version Of Yourself.”

Unknown facts: “Most people who come across my path in fact do not know that I am a plant-based/flexitarian athlete. I train hard, and compete in bodybuilding, while also avoid the consumption of meat products. This usually springs up another conversation from weight training and the correlation to what I eat and how to overall start one’s journey to a healthier plan of action on how to eat healthier.”

Fitness start: “I’ve always been an active person, growing up I was involved in many physical activities, football, basketball, track, soccer, and drumline. So the habit of being active and training has always been ingrained in me. This habit transition over into bodybuilding, maintain the same mental fortitude, but applying it on a higher level.”

Fitness advice: “Be realistic about your abilities, and set small goals for you to accomplish each week. Start a routine, set reminders on your phone or work email. Get up to walk around, take the stairs instead of the elevator, forgo fried food for baked and raw veggies, grab a smoothie or juice cleanse. Sign up at your gym or go for brisk walks daily, drink your water, and above all take some time for yourself to mediate in be in tune.”

Top 3 fitness tips:

Find what motivates you, and apply it to your fitness journey. Eat cleaner, you need proper fuel for your body in order to function and train. Do not compare yourself to others, this is a you vs you situation. And guess what, you’ll be a better version of yourself after each day.

Social Media:

IG/ Twitter/ TikTok: @Mr_Extraordinar

Nutrition: Think of your body as a machine.

“Think of your body as a machine, you have to give it the right amount of fuel to keep it in top-notch shape. When asked about what and how to eat, I suggest starting with the basics.”

“First and foremost do not go grocery shopping on an empty stomach haha, you’re more likely to buy things you really don’t need. Two, clean out your fridge and pantry, toss out the majority of your processed items. Three, buy for the week fresh protein sources, stock up on carbs like white/brown rice, fresh veggies, and fruits.”

“High protein and low carbs, most of us work stationary, your body needs a balanced amount of protein, carbs, and veggies to maintain a healthy functioning system. If you find yourself hungry between meals, try not to grab the chips in your drawer, a better option would be an arrangement of mixed nuts or fruits. They will give you the energy your body craves while also keeping your calories low.”

Physical: Working out is more mental than it is physical.

“Overtraining is one of the biggest mistakes, training for too long or attempting to lift too much weight and compromise form. Working out is more mental than it is physical, your mental concentration to instruct your muscles to engage during training is what’s important. “

Fitness Advice: “Picking a starting point is the hardest part, but it’s ok because we all started somewhere, so don’t be intimated. Go sign up at your local gym, or complex gym, take that fitness class you’re always talking about. Put your phone down and go walk for 30 minutes!

“Most effective ways of training is to take your time, think about each workout before you do it, and while you’re training really concentrate and what muscles you are using to keep them engaged. Train for 3-5 days a week, no more than 1 hr 30 mins max of lifting and more than often 30 mins of cardio is best for a healthy heart and efficient in burning of excess carbs and water weight.”

Mental: Creating a healthy balance in life is vital to elevating oneself.

What Motivates You?

“What motivates me, ah, the God-given ability to wake up blessed each day and conquer something new. Each day is a new challenge, so why not jump at the next task available to master it whether it be fitness or career-related, the mindset carries over.”

“Creating a healthy balance in life is vital to elevating oneself. We all strive for the best for our families, our career paths, our health, and our fitness. To achieve these goals it’s best to apply adequate time to all aspects of life to maintain a healthy balance of work and rest. Being realistic about your schedule and what amounts of time to commit to certain activities is always a good starting point.”

Spiritual: Maintaining a regular fitness schedule is the perfect.

“Maintaining a regular fitness schedule is the perfect way to maintain spiritual strength. It’s a proven fact that working out increases the endorphins in your brain triggering happiness, relief of stress, and energy. If something has you down or constantly on your mind, getting a good workout in is one of the best natural forms of therapy and not Happy Hour.”