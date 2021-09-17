

Who is Holly Cotton?

Occupation:

Nurse, Professor, Author, Fitness Instructor, and Owner of Strong Squad

Education:

LSU- The University of Texas Arlington- Western Governor’s University (Masters)

Major: Masters of Science- Nursing

Motto: “Life is short, Live it!”

Unknown facts: “Breast cancer survivor I don’t eat any white sauces or dips. No sour cream, mayo, alfredo, etc. It makes me want to throw up.”

Fitness start: “I have always been into working out, but after cancer, I got into “fitness”. When you go through a period in life where surgery stops basic movement, where you can’t even lift your arms up to put your hair in a ponytail or reach to shave your legs it changes your mentality. I vowed when I healed I would become the strongest version of myself I could be. I started lifting heavier and focusing on challenging myself, but I also changed my mindset. I don’t stress over the small stuff. I feel I am also the strongest mentally I have ever been as well.”

Fitness advice: “Don’t give up! Don’t be discouraged by slow results. It’s so much easier to stay on track instead of constantly falling off and having to start all over again. Once you choose yourself and choose to make your health a priority don’t lose focus.”

Top 3 fitness tips:

Stop minimizing accomplishments. Just because someone else did more reps or used more weight doesn’t mean you aren’t working just as hard. Focus on your diet. The reason “fad diets” work for quick results is because it forces people to look at what they are eating. Its easy to eat a whole bag of chips or candy. Look at the labels and make sure to measure out the exact serving sizes. Don’t be afraid of failure. Before you say you can’t do something try. Try to lift the heavier weight, try to do one more rep, don’t say you can’t do something unless you truly can’t. Don’t sell yourself short.

Social Media:

IG/ : @hollycotton_

Website: www.defineyourstrong.com

Nutrition: Think of your body as a machine.

“Think of your body as a machine, you have to give it the right amount of fuel to keep it in top-notch shape. When asked about what and how to eat, I suggest starting with the basics.”

“First and foremost do not go grocery shopping on an empty stomach haha, you’re more likely to buy things you really don’t need. Two, clean out your fridge and pantry, toss out the majority of your processed items. Three, buy for the week fresh protein sources, stock up on carbs like white/brown rice, fresh veggies, and fruits.”

“High protein and low carbs, most of us work stationary, your body needs a balanced amount of protein, carbs, and veggies to maintain a healthy functioning system. If you find yourself hungry between meals, try not to grab the chips in your drawer, a better option would be an arrangement of mixed nuts or fruits. They will give you the energy your body craves while also keeping your calories low.”

Physical: Working out is more mental than it is physical.

“Overtraining is one of the biggest mistakes, training for too long or attempting to lift too much weight and compromise form. Working out is more mental than it is physical, your mental concentration to instruct your muscles to engage during training is what’s important. “

Fitness Advice: “Picking a starting point is the hardest part, but it’s ok because we all started somewhere, so don’t be intimated. Go sign up at your local gym, or complex gym, take that fitness class you’re always talking about. Put your phone down and go walk for 30 minutes!

“Most effective ways of training is to take your time, think about each workout before you do it, and while you’re training really concentrate and what muscles you are using to keep them engaged. Train for 3-5 days a week, no more than 1 hr 30 mins max of lifting and more than often 30 mins of cardio is best for a healthy heart and efficient in burning of excess carbs and water weight.”

Mental: Creating a healthy balance in life is vital to elevating oneself.

What Motivates You?

“What motivates me, ah, the God-given ability to wake up blessed each day and conquer something new. Each day is a new challenge, so why not jump at the next task available to master it whether it be fitness or career-related, the mindset carries over.”

“Creating a healthy balance in life is vital to elevating oneself. We all strive for the best for our families, our career paths, our health, and our fitness. To achieve these goals it’s best to apply adequate time to all aspects of life to maintain a healthy balance of work and rest. Being realistic about your schedule and what amounts of time to commit to certain activities is always a good starting point.”

Spiritual: Maintaining a regular fitness schedule is the perfect.

“Maintaining a regular fitness schedule is the perfect way to maintain spiritual strength. It’s a proven fact that working out increases the endorphins in your brain triggering happiness, relief of stress, and energy. If something has you down or constantly on your mind, getting a good workout in is one of the best natural forms of therapy and not Happy Hour.”