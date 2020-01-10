Defender Fit & Fine: Antanique Landry

1. Who is Antanique Landry?
Age: 37
Occupation: Fitness Trainer/Gym Owner
Motto: You get out of life what you put into it. Live fearlessly with intent and integrity.
Motivated by: Life! I want to live this life to the fullest. I have to keep my body, mind and spirit in shape to be able to live the way I want to leave this life.
Fitness advice: Find something you love and take it one day at a time. Try to see your journey as a new way of life, instead of an obligation. Make the journey about getting healthy, instead of just weight loss or trying to attain a certain body type. The way that you think about fitness can make you love it or hate it. It is important to love it so you will be consistent and make it a daily lifestyle.
On Social:
IG: @ANTANIQUE
IG: @FINIXX_FIT
Twitter: @ANTANIQUE
Facebook: ANTANIQUEL
2. Clean eating is my way of life.
Breakfast begins with almond milk and oatmeal with flax seed, hemp seed, chia seed and a fruit smoothie. Lunch includes a protein, such as, chicken, turkey or fish, and rice or potatoes wit.h lots of veggies. My dinner is comprised of the same components as lunch. For snacks, I enjoy hummus and pita chips, fruit and I love pickles.
I told @zenfuleatscatering i needed HEALTHY BULKING MEALS just this afternoon, and these were delivered to me TONIGHT!!! She’s is ON IT!! And LOOK AT THESE MEALS!!!!🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤😍😍😍😍 • • Contact her for your meal prep needs! Whether leaning, bulking, or just needing a break from the kitchen…SHE HAS WHAT YOU NEED!
3. Physical: High intensity, interval training is my go-to fitness activity to keep it interesting and my body fit.
Enjoy the great holiday foods, drinks, and fun ….but DON’T SKIP YOUR TRAINING!!! This is when you should be training harder to burn those extra calories from the holiday fun. • Right now I’m in a bulking phase so the holiday foods are actually helping my process 😩😂 I’m lifting heavier and doing less cardio …putting on a little more muscle. Unfortunately a little fat comes with that 😩 but my leaning phase will take care of it. • I’m trying to put on 10lbs by February. I know it doesn’t seem like much, but putting on weight is not easy for me since I’m so active and my metabolism is still pretty fast….so let’s see how this goes.💪🏾 • What are your fitness goals going into the New Year? A post shared by ANTANIQUE (@antanique) on