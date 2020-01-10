Defender Fit & Fine: Antanique Landry

1. Who is Antanique Landry?

Age: 37

Occupation: Fitness Trainer/Gym Owner

Motto: You get out of life what you put into it. Live fearlessly with intent and integrity.

Motivated by: Life! I want to live this life to the fullest. I have to keep my body, mind and spirit in shape to be able to live the way I want to leave this life.

Fitness advice: Find something you love and take it one day at a time. Try to see your journey as a new way of life, instead of an obligation. Make the journey about getting healthy, instead of just weight loss or trying to attain a certain body type. The way that you think about fitness can make you love it or hate it. It is important to love it so you will be consistent and make it a daily lifestyle.

On Social:

IG: @ANTANIQUE

IG: @FINIXX_FIT

Twitter: @ANTANIQUE

Facebook: ANTANIQUEL