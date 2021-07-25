Who is Donovan Lee?

Age: 24

Occupation: Texans Fit

Education: Lone Star College

Major: Health & Fitness Management

Motto: “The 3 C’s of Life: Choice, Chance, Change. You must make the Choice, to take the Chance, if you want anything in life to Change.”

Unknown facts:

I placed 10th Place at the final State Powerlifting meet my Sophomore year of High School.

I’m probably biggest Anime fan in the world haha

Fitness start: “Fitness has always been a part of my life, I played sports every year from 7th grade till my Freshman year of college, so I’ve always had to be physically in shape and ready to perform. Even after I stopped playing football, I would still work out 4-5 times a week. It wasn’t until people around me started to ask for advice, suggestions, tips from me personally, that I realized that I could potentially have a career in Fitness/ Personal Training.”

Fitness advice:

Make a Commitment to yourself. It’s up to you to decide that you are ready for change. If you are not fully committed to the process, you won’t reach your goals. You have to tell yourself that no matter what emotions come up, what hard times might come, you WILL succeed. It’s about balance, and you have to be 100% committed to finding your balance.

Top 3 fitness tips:

SET REALISTIC GOALS

BE CONSISTENT

ENJOY THE PROCESS

Social Media:

IG: @Dono2fit

TikTok: Dono_lee

Snapchat: donogotswag

Nutrition: I usually don’t eat breakfast.

“I actually don’t eat breakfast, mostly because I workout right after I wake up. For lunch, it’s usually a type of protein meal/ snack that keeps me filled up till dinner. And for Dinner, I usually stick to the basic bulking meal of Chicken, Rice, broccoli.”

Physical: My number one fitness goal is to eventually own my very own gym.

“My most effective fitness activity is easily any type of weightlifting being done with a barbell or dumbbells. I truly believe someone gets bigger & stronger with just those two pieces of equipment. “

“My number 1 fitness goal is to eventually own my very own gym, with my older brother who is also a personal trainer. We both have big goals and want to see them through. Fitness goals for a beginner should be to learn proper technique/form to avoid injuries.”

“The Biggest Workout mistake that I usually see is lack of form. I’ve watched people go through workouts just trying to replay a certain movement they saw, but their form is so bad.”

Mental: If you prioritize the things that are most important to you, then the balance will come.

How do you create balance in your life?

“By prioritizing & deciding what’s important to me, in my life. It can be hard to maintain a balance between all those things when you’re working so hard towards your future. But if you prioritize the things that are most important to you, then the balance will come by itself.”

What’s your motivation?

“My future. I want to truly be successful in this field, and that’s what gets me up out of bed at 2 am in the morning every day to work out/ personal train. I dream of finally being able to get my parents to retire & be set for the rest of their lives.”

Spiritual: I have faith and believe in the process God has set forth for me.

“By reminding myself, that everything I do, I do it for my future, my family, and the Man up above. I have faith and believe in the process God has set forth for me.”