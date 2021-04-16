Who is Harmony Cyrus?

Occupation: Pretty Girlz Fitness

Education: Texas Southern University

Major: Criminal Justice

Motto: “You will only go as far as your mind believes it will. Change your mind, change your life.”

Unknown facts:

I love to cook!

I find peace in writing poetry.

Fitness start: “I’ve always been into sports and fitness but I developed my passion after joining a bootcamp ‘Mean Green Training.’ From there I developed a love for helping people live healthier and more fulfilling lives.”

Fitness advice: “You have to just start. Monday will never come. There is no certain day of the week to get started just start.”

Top 3 fitness tips:

Find your “Why”

Create and surround yourself with the environment and people that are going to help you achieve success.

Fitness is suppose to be fun. Find something you enjoy doing.

Social Media:

IG: @Harmonycyrus___

Nutrition: I believe in eating to live and not living to eat.





In the last year, I transitioned from eating meat to a plant-based diet. I typically do oatmeal for breakfast, salad or wrap for lunch and a fulfilling stuffed sweet potato for dinner.”

“Of course you want food that is tasty and fulfilling but I always ask my clients how do they feel afterward. Food is supposed to give you energy, you’re supposed to want to live more life after eating. If you feel sluggish and sleepy after eating, what quality of life are you really living?”

Physical: My ultimate fitness goal is to be the healthiest version of myself.







“Most effective fitness activities are HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) Workouts, Walking, Boxing Fitness. “

“The biggest workout mistake in my opinion is not getting professional help in developing a workout routine. People don’t see results or often injure themselves from not knowing the proper form.”

“My ultimate fitness goal is to be the healthiest version of myself and not feel like my age as I grow older. My advice to anyone looking to start their fitness journey Is to start with small goals. For example, don’t start with 5 days, start with 2.”

Mental: Being an amazing example for my son and siblings keeps me motivated to motivate others.

“Being an amazing example for my son and siblings keeps me motivated to motivate others. I know they are watching me and it’s up to me to show them the way since we didn’t have those examples growing up.”

“I’m a big believer in developing fitness and health habits that you can sustain daily. My work is my fitness and I love doing it! I create balance with my family and fitness by engaging in fun activities that we all can enjoy and have fun that will get everyone moving with me.”

Spiritual: I meditate and get out in nature.

“To maintain and sustain spiritual strength I meditate and get out in nature.”