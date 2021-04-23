

Who is Kimberly Williams?

Occupation: Certified Personal Trainer/ Owner of Balance Lab Fitness & Balance Lab Wear

Education: Furr High School/ Texas Tech University

Major: Zoology

Motto: “You only get one life, so live it to its fullest potential!”

Unknown facts:

I have a love and hate relationship with birds. They are so beautiful and satisfying to watch, but I am terrified of them!

Fitness start: “Competitive bodybuilding preparation is what got me into fitness. One of my dear friends introduced me to the sport. I was nervous and a bit reluctant because I would have to give up my junk food and train 2 times a day for 20 weeks. Despite my fear, I accepted the challenge. Since then, I have earned my pro card in the Global Bodybuilding Organizations’ Shape Division.”

Fitness advice: “This is your fitness journey and you are the gatekeeper. If you make a mistake, learn from it and continue to improve. Don’t let anyone discourage you!”

Top 3 fitness tips:

Warm up before your workout.

Don’t be afraid of trying challenging exercises. You will be surprised at what you can do if you just try.

Listen to your body!!!

Social Media:

IG: @balancelabfitness

IG: @balancelabwear

Website: www.balancelabfitness.com

Nutrition: Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day!

“Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day! I usually make eggs, turkey bacon, oatmeal, and a cup of coffee. My lunch would be tuna or salmon with a large grapefruit. My dinner usually consists of pan-grilled fish, baked potato (salt, pepper, and butter for taste), sauteed spinach, or a garden salad.”

“I love fresh fruit, beef jerky, and Quest Protein Bars (Birthday Cake)!”

“The best advice I can give to someone who has a goal to eat better is to follow your gut. Choose healthy foods that you like and that also agree with your body.”

Physical: My favorite fitness activities would be running sprints and doing body rows.









“My favorite fitness activities would be running sprints and doing body rows. Both exercises take a great deal of strength and endurance for maximum effectiveness!”

“The biggest workout mistake people make is not warming up properly before resistance training activities. The warm-up allows your joints to loosen and improves the blood flow to your muscles. This makes your muscles less likely to tear during workouts.”

“My top personal fitness goal is to compete in GBO’s ‘Atlas International Championship’ in December 2021. A fitness goal for someone just starting should be consistency. Being consistent and trusting the process is key to achieving your fitness goals.”

Mental: The way I create balance is by taking everything day by day.

“The way I create balance is by taking everything day by day. I create a list of things to do and try to complete the list before the end of the week/month. If I miss something, I just make it a priority for the next list. Life can stress you out if you let it.”

Motivation: “Knowing my daughter is watching me and will be a woman like myself one day, motivates me to follow through with my goals. I want to be the best role model I can be for her.”

Spiritual: Speaking positive affirmations at the start of my day.

“I enjoy listening to motivational speeches on Youtube and speaking positive affirmations at the start of my day.”