Defender Fit & Fine: Lillian Abdalla

1. Who is Lillian Abdalla?
Age: 28
Occupation: Fiber Engineer
Education: University of Houston-Downtown
Major: English
Motto: “Believe you can, and you’re halfway there.”
Motivated by: “I’m motivated by the people I’ve placed myself around, my daughter, and my will to be a better me every day. I have a close-knit group of friends that help uplift me, and I do the same for them. I also have a 4-year-old daughter who is stuck to my hip. So, everything I do, I do with her in mind.”
Unknown facts: “I have competed in two bikini competitions. I did it because I wanted to see how far I could push myself pertaining to a super rigid diet, and about seven hours of cardio a week.”
Fitness start: “I got into fitness because I needed help dealing with emotional trauma. I was abused by an ex-boyfriend in college and I was struggling to get past it after I was able to get myself out of the relationship. I first turned to long distance running. I would run and think about things. I was essentially rebuilding myself.”
Fitness advice: “My advice is to KEEP going. There will be hard days, and days when you feel like you don’t have time to work out, but time must be made. Understand that you’re in total control whether you want to workout or not. Once you decide to take full control over your body, you will feel empowered. If you feel stressed, go workout. If you feel unhappy, go for a run around the block. If you feel sad or depressed, lift some weights. Fitness helped me. It saved me. My advice is to use fitness as a tool.”
Social Media:
IG: @lillianfit_
2. I eat simply.
“During the week, I eat prepped meals that I make myself. On the weekends, I eat mindfully. For breakfast during the week, I like to eat oatmeal with a tablespoon of peanut butter, 1 egg and 4 oz. of egg whites. For lunch, I usually prepare chicken breast, jasmine rice and cabbage. For dinner, I love to eat what I call a fajita bowl. It includes ground meat, black beans, sautéed onions and bell pepper.”
3. Physical: My most effective fitness activities are lifting heavy and cardio.
“Lifting weights is what gives my body that ‘3-D’ effect. It’s what gives our bodies shape. I also enjoy cardio. I do the StairMaster for 30 minutes to keep my heart healthy. It also keeps some of the fat off. I also complete an hour of lifting, and then top that off with 15 minutes in the sauna. It’s wonderful!”
View this post on Instagram
Health is Wealth 🔥💪🏽 @hvlfit @guzman.visuals @harold_tha_trainer . . . . . #photography #fitspo #healthy #beauty #goals #lifestyle #love #bodybuilding #gym #fitmom #photooftheday #bikinicompetition #strongwomen #style #momlife #fashion #healthylifestyle #health #fitfam #momswholift #fit #motivation #fitnessjourney #fitnessmotivation #fitness #workout #girlswholift #fitnessmodel #beautiful #gymlife
4. Mental: Working out is my therapy.
“I began working out for mental clarity and ended up falling in love with it. I view working out as ‘taking care of myself.’ It’s my therapy. It’s not just for looks.”
5. Spiritual: I put God first.
“To create balance in my life, I put God first and my family right after. I also use my time wisely. I go to bed around 9 p.m. and I wake up at 4:30 a.m., so I can work out. I do this so I don’t miss a beat with my family. Instead of leaving work and going to the gym, I’m able to go straight home and spend time with my loved ones. I stay on schedule and use my time wisely. That’s how balance is created.”