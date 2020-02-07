Defender Fit & Fine: Lillian Abdalla

1. Who is Lillian Abdalla?

Age: 28

Occupation: Fiber Engineer

Education: University of Houston-Downtown

Major: English

Motto: “Believe you can, and you’re halfway there.”

Motivated by: “I’m motivated by the people I’ve placed myself around, my daughter, and my will to be a better me every day. I have a close-knit group of friends that help uplift me, and I do the same for them. I also have a 4-year-old daughter who is stuck to my hip. So, everything I do, I do with her in mind.”

Unknown facts: “I have competed in two bikini competitions. I did it because I wanted to see how far I could push myself pertaining to a super rigid diet, and about seven hours of cardio a week.”

Fitness start: “I got into fitness because I needed help dealing with emotional trauma. I was abused by an ex-boyfriend in college and I was struggling to get past it after I was able to get myself out of the relationship. I first turned to long distance running. I would run and think about things. I was essentially rebuilding myself.”

Fitness advice: “My advice is to KEEP going. There will be hard days, and days when you feel like you don’t have time to work out, but time must be made. Understand that you’re in total control whether you want to workout or not. Once you decide to take full control over your body, you will feel empowered. If you feel stressed, go workout. If you feel unhappy, go for a run around the block. If you feel sad or depressed, lift some weights. Fitness helped me. It saved me. My advice is to use fitness as a tool.”

Social Media:

IG: @lillianfit_