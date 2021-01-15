Fit & Fine: Nneoma Anugwom

1. Who is Nneoma Anugwom?

Age: 24

Occupation: CEO of Pressure Fit Inc. / Fitness Model/ Entreprenuer

Education: University of Houston

Major: Broadcast Journalism

Motto: “ Apply Pressure. No matter what”.

Unknown facts: “I have a three-year-old Pomeranian named Sailor and I am a photographic speed reader. I can literally glance at a page for a few seconds and have read the entire thing. In detail. My parents used to make me do it to impress their friends at parties lol”.

Fitness start: “I was a cheerleader in middle school and loved it! When I got to high school, I didn’t make the team one year and was so devastated! My mom suggested I choose a different extracurricular to stay active and I started running track on a whim. I was introduced to the weight room and short distance sprinting and became obsessed. The rest is history”!

My fitness goal and advice: “My top personal fitness girl is to snatch my waist an inch or two before summer. It’s hard, I’m carb obsessed”!

“Definitely head over to my website www.pressurefitinc.com, check out a fitness plan and let me help you get started on a path to success! I offer fitness plans tailored specifically for each client, with check-ins available for accountability purposes”!

Top 3 fitness tips:

Stay consistent

Be realistic

Find a way to enjoy your workouts

Social Media:

IG: @VivaLaNneoma @PressureFitInc

Website: www.pressurefitinc.com