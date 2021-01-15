Fit & Fine: Nneoma Anugwom

1. Who is Nneoma Anugwom?
Age: 24
Occupation: CEO of Pressure Fit Inc. / Fitness Model/ Entreprenuer
Education: University of Houston
Major: Broadcast Journalism
Motto: “ Apply Pressure. No matter what”.
Unknown facts: “I have a three-year-old Pomeranian named Sailor and I am a photographic speed reader. I can literally glance at a page for a few seconds and have read the entire thing. In detail. My parents used to make me do it to impress their friends at parties lol”.
Fitness start: “I was a cheerleader in middle school and loved it! When I got to high school, I didn’t make the team one year and was so devastated! My mom suggested I choose a different extracurricular to stay active and I started running track on a whim. I was introduced to the weight room and short distance sprinting and became obsessed. The rest is history”!
My fitness goal and advice: “My top personal fitness girl is to snatch my waist an inch or two before summer. It’s hard, I’m carb obsessed”!
“Definitely head over to my website www.pressurefitinc.com, check out a fitness plan and let me help you get started on a path to success! I offer fitness plans tailored specifically for each client, with check-ins available for accountability purposes”!
Top 3 fitness tips:
- Stay consistent
- Be realistic
- Find a way to enjoy your workouts
Social Media:
IG: @VivaLaNneoma @PressureFitInc
Website: www.pressurefitinc.com
2. Nutrition: I’m obsessed with Nigerian food, there’s nothing better.
“Typically for breakfast I like carbs like waffles, oatmeal, or toast. I’m not one of those people who can skip breakfast, I workout so hard that if I don’t fuel my body correctly I’ll feel weak. For lunch, I like a protein and a grain, so like chicken and rice or a chicken salad sandwich. For dinner, I like to make sure I fuel my body at the end of the day after my workouts. I’ll eat beef tacos or chicken and Nigerian jollof rice. I’m obsessed with Nigerian food, there’s nothing better”!
3. Physical: Fitness is a marathon, not a race.
“My most effective fitness activities hands down are weight lifting. If I could only do one workout for the rest of my life it would be hip thrusts. If I could pick a second one it would be side lunges. Those two are so good for your glutes and shape your body”!
“The biggest workout mistake people make is not being realistic with themselves when curating their fitness goals. Sure saying you’re gonna go five days a week for two hours a day sounds nice, but isn’t realistic starting from day one. Start small, with physical activity you can be consistent with”.
“Fitness is a marathon, not a race. There is no end date to exercise if you want to live a healthy lifestyle, so pick something you love to help you stay active! That could be swimming, biking, kickboxing, there are so many ways you can move and get your sweat on”!
4. Mental: I make the choice!
“I come from an extremely active household. My dad and my brother play basketball at least five days a week, my mom loves going to the gym and taking walks, my sister is a volleyball beast. They are all hardworking and consistent and inspire me to level up daily”.
5. Spiritual: My mom is such a prayer warrior, every ounce of spiritual strength I have is because of her.
“My mom is such a prayer warrior, every ounce of spiritual strength I have is because of her. I listen to my gospel playlist every morning as the first thing I hear when I wake up so I stay centered on what’s important. I also love Pastor Michael Todd’s Transformation Church sermons on YouTube! They’re life-changing, truly”.