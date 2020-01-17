Defender Fit & Fine: Stevie Brown

1. Who is Stevie Brown?

Age: 32

Occupation: Physical Trainer | ”Phresh Plate” Food Truck Owner

Motto: Live life to the fullest. Enjoy it All!

Education: University of Michigan

Major: General Studies

Motivated by: “Being in shape and performing at my best motivates me. Also, my high school football coach said something to me that stuck: ‘When you look in the mirror, would you follow that person?’ He inspired me to be that person that people followed or aspired to be like.”

Unknown facts: “I played professional football for six years. I was drafted to Oakland, but most of my years in the NFL were with the Giants. Also, I have traveled to 17 different countries and six continents. I haven’t been to Antarctica yet, but will soon.”

Fitness advice: “Don’t expect results overnight. Take it a day at a time, and don’t do too much too fast. Enjoy the process because it will take a couple of months to start seeing results.”

On Social:

IG: steviebrown_27

IG: preshplate

Twitter: steviebrown27