Defender Fit & Fine: Chichi Nwaorie

1. Who is Chichi Nwaorie?

Age: 36

Occupation: Fitness Entrepreneur

Education: University of Houston

Major: Journalism/Mass Communications

Motto: “She is clothed with strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future.” Prov. 31:25

Motivated by: “I’m definitely motivated by all the people I meet in the fitness community here in Houston. I absolutely love it when people share why or what got them into fitness in the first place. It’s such a source of inspiration for me and it helps me get back to my ‘why’ on the days when I am feeling less than motivated.”

Unknown facts: “I am co-founder of Sweatwork HTX which is a networking and consulting company for the fitness professional and a true passion project. Also, I love plants and hope to have my own sustainable garden one day. And, I absolutely love a good nap and books.”

Fitness start: “My parents are Nigerian, and my mother is a nurse, so we have always eaten nutritiously. They made sure we stayed active whether we played sports or not. They encouraged us to get out of the house and outside, but that also could have been because there were seven of us and the noise was intense. I played sports in high school and it grew from there. So, it truly is all I have ever known. I am especially in love with the Houston boutique fitness industry. It is just so inspiring, motivating and constantly feeds my love for #thesweatlife.”

Fitness advice: “Patience and consistency is key. One thing I always say to my personal training or Lagree [a high-intensity, low-impact workout that stimulates core strength, cardiovascular endurance, balance, and flexibility] clients is consistency breeds results. Yes, it is difficult to be consistent, I struggle with it myself, but the struggle is where the good stuff is bred and even though it doesn’t feel like it at the time, the struggle makes the journey so much sweeter.”

Social Media:

IG: @chicenitza

IG: @sweatworkhtx