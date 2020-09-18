Defender Fit & Fine: Monique Ammons

1. Who is Monique Ammons?

Each week, the Defender highlights a member of the community who is ‘Fit & Fine’ and has the body that reflects high healthcare standards and a healthy lifestyle. Each fitness enthusiast shares his or her keys to fitness success to help raise the quality of self-care in our community on a physical, mental and spiritual level. This week, we feature fitness instructor Monique Ammons.

Age: 34

Occupation: Fitness Instructor

Education: Texas Southern University

Major: Criminal Justice

Motto: “Life is exactly what you make of it.”

Unknown facts: “I love reading romance books.”

Fitness start: “Aerobics was something I did with my mom growing up. Every Monday and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., we would go to the Judson Robinson Community Center to Mrs. Gretchen’s class. That was our weekly routine.

“My mom was murdered in 2014. At that time, I lost my better half. I didn’t want to work out. I didn’t want to do anything! I locked myself in my house and isolated myself from friends and family. Mrs. Gretchen called me one day and told me I needed to get up and pull myself together because my mom wouldn’t want that for me. She said I needed to start back coming to class. I didn’t listen. I stayed in my room and cried. I asked God why I still needed my mom even though I was an adult.

“Then, my daughter came and asked me, ‘Are you going to die too?’ That opened my eyes! The following week, I went to Mrs. Gretchen’s aerobics class. I had a different excitement when I was stepping! I felt like my mom was right there with me. Mrs. Gretchen encouraged me to get my certification to teach. At the time, I was training with Antanique Landry (Joe) I asked her whether I could teach at her gym. She welcomed me with open arms!”

Fitness advice: “Love yourself and never give up on you.”

Top 3 fitness tips:

Stay motivated. Protect your energy. Eat the right foods. No matter how badly your stomach tells you to go for candy over healthy food, try to avoid sweets.

Social Media:

IG: @moshantell32

Facebook: @Monique Ammons