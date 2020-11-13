Defender Fit & Fine: Peter Burnett

1. Who is Peter Burnett?
Age: 39
Occupation: Educator
Motto: “ Do all the good you can, in all the ways that you can, just as long as you can.”
Unknown facts: “I am the first person in my family born in the United States – my mother and father were both originally from Jamaica.”
Fitness start: “I grew up in a household where sports were a part of life. My two brothers were college athletes and while I wasn’t an athlete in college, I played organized basketball growing up and have always made it a priority to be physically fit. My mother was a registered nurse and always imparted her health knowledge to my brothers and I and that has stuck to me to this day. Being fit and staying in shape has just always been a part of my life. I recently earned professional status as a men’s physique bodybuilder, so my passion for fitness has definitely gone to a whole new level.”
Fitness advice: “For someone who is just starting a fitness routine, I believe their goal should be to master nutrition first then establish consistency with working out.”
My fitness goal: “My top personal fitness goal is to continue to build the best version of myself.”
Top 3 fitness tips:
- Master the nutritional aspect. You wouldn’t fill the gas tank of a Lamborghini with chicken wings, so why do you think you’d perform your best running on that kind of “fuel?” If you really want to become your best physical self you have to be mindful of what you consume on a daily basis.
- Be consistent, intentional, and efficient with your exercising. Once you start – Keep going! But take care of business while you are exercising. However, you choose to block off that time, remember you chose to make that time in order to exercise so minimize distractions and focus on the task at hand. You don’t need to spend hours in the gym to get a fantastic workout.
- Get an accountability partner that will help you with tip 1 and 2. When you have someone that can hold you accountable and vice versa, accomplishing your fitness goals will be less intimidating, more enjoyable and allow you and your accountability partner to eliminate the excuses that can easily pile up and stop you from achieving your goals.
Social Media:
IG: @peterburnett1
2. Nutrition: I am the type to keep things incredibly simple.
“I am the type to keep things incredibly simple. I love a wide variety of foods but I can also eat the same foods for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for a month straight! My daily menu usually consists of egg whites and oatmeal for breakfast, chicken, sweet potatoes, and asparagus for lunch and dinner. For a snack, I’ll have peanut butter on wheat bread. Not exciting, but it works for me.”
“My philosophy in terms of nutrition has developed thanks to my coach Ian Buchanan and the “flexible diet” approach. I know I gave you my boring menu, but if I decide to deviate then flexible dieting allows me to do just that. With flexible dieting, I can have a nice variety of foods that fit my macronutrients (proteins, carbohydrates, and fats). If it fits my macros and I make sure that the majority of the food I’m consuming has nutritional value then I’m good to go. So if I want to have a donut after a good workout, I don’t have to feel guilty about it as long as I fit it in my overall nutrition plan. Simply put, there are no “cheat meals” with flexible dieting as long as it fits the overall plan.”
“For anyone who wants to eat better – I highly advise that you reduce processed foods/fast food, meal prep yourself and patronize a vendor who specializes in meal prepping, and track what you’re eating. There are several apps that take a lot of the guess work out and can help you visualize what you’re consuming on a daily basis.”
3. Physical: Strength training is a must.
“My most effective fitness activities include weight training and a mix of HIIT cardio and steady-state cardio. Strength training is a must and cardio on various levels is an extra boost to aid in burning body fat.”
“I believe the biggest workout mistake people make is thinking they can outwork their diet. I used to be very guilty of that – thinking that just because I exercised regularly that I could eat whatever I wanted and then get frustrated when I didn’t see the gains I wanted to see. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way.”
4. Mental: I focus on my daughter.
“I focus on my daughter and striving towards living the example that goals can be accomplished with discipline, focus, determination and drive. I also feel joy when I see others embarking on their fitness journeys no matter what stage they are in. I love seeing people striving to better themselves in any area.”
5. Spiritual: The Lord is the light of my salvation.
“I maintain spiritual strength through prayer and meditation on God’s Word. Through life’s ups and downs, I firmly believe that the Lord will uphold me. “The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?”