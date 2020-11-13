Defender Fit & Fine: Peter Burnett

1. Who is Peter Burnett?

Age: 39

Occupation: Educator

Motto: “ Do all the good you can, in all the ways that you can, just as long as you can.”

Unknown facts: “I am the first person in my family born in the United States – my mother and father were both originally from Jamaica.”

Fitness start: “I grew up in a household where sports were a part of life. My two brothers were college athletes and while I wasn’t an athlete in college, I played organized basketball growing up and have always made it a priority to be physically fit. My mother was a registered nurse and always imparted her health knowledge to my brothers and I and that has stuck to me to this day. Being fit and staying in shape has just always been a part of my life. I recently earned professional status as a men’s physique bodybuilder, so my passion for fitness has definitely gone to a whole new level.”

Fitness advice: “For someone who is just starting a fitness routine, I believe their goal should be to master nutrition first then establish consistency with working out.”

My fitness goal: “My top personal fitness goal is to continue to build the best version of myself.”

Top 3 fitness tips:

Master the nutritional aspect. You wouldn’t fill the gas tank of a Lamborghini with chicken wings, so why do you think you’d perform your best running on that kind of “fuel?” If you really want to become your best physical self you have to be mindful of what you consume on a daily basis.

Be consistent, intentional, and efficient with your exercising. Once you start – Keep going! But take care of business while you are exercising. However, you choose to block off that time, remember you chose to make that time in order to exercise so minimize distractions and focus on the task at hand. You don’t need to spend hours in the gym to get a fantastic workout.

Get an accountability partner that will help you with tip 1 and 2. When you have someone that can hold you accountable and vice versa, accomplishing your fitness goals will be less intimidating, more enjoyable and allow you and your accountability partner to eliminate the excuses that can easily pile up and stop you from achieving your goals.

Social Media:

IG: @peterburnett1