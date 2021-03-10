Who is Noel Comrie?

Age: 42

Occupation: Strength Coach

Education:Tulane University

Major: Mechanical Engineering

Motto: “Movement is life!”

Unknown facts: “I was the reading champion for my parish – St. Elizabeth – in Jamaica. I don’t count macros.”

Fitness start: “I’ve been an athlete all my life. It’s a natural transition to center my life around my physical and mental well-being.”

My fitness goal: “Fitness goals are to cycle 50 miles in 1 day with my bike group.”

Top 3 fitness tips:

Have a plan Start small Be consistent

Nutrition: Make your nutrition sustainable.

“I eat to live – nutritional value. Let your food be your medicine, your medicine your food!”

“Scramble egg whites, whole grain bread, oatmeal / jasmine rice or sweet potato, veggies, lean protein / fruits, nuts”

“Make your nutrition sustainable. Be patient to gradually prioritize healthier options.”

Physical: Strength training & running.

Most Effective Fitness Activity: Strength training & running

Biggest Workout Mistake People Make: Lifting heavy with improper mechanics and not having a realistic plan

Mental: I prioritize time to rejuvenate and always listen to my body.

Spiritual: Prioritize sleep & recovery.

“Listening to my body. Prioritize sleep & recovery”.