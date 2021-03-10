Who is Noel Comrie?
Age: 42
Occupation: Strength Coach
Education:Tulane University
Major: Mechanical Engineering
Motto: “Movement is life!”
Unknown facts: “I was the reading champion for my parish – St. Elizabeth – in Jamaica. I don’t count macros.”
Fitness start: “I’ve been an athlete all my life. It’s a natural transition to center my life around my physical and mental well-being.”
My fitness goal: “Fitness goals are to cycle 50 miles in 1 day with my bike group.”
Top 3 fitness tips:
- Have a plan
- Start small
- Be consistent
Social Media:
IG: @noelcom_fit
Website: www.noelcomfit.com
Nutrition: Make your nutrition sustainable.
“I eat to live – nutritional value. Let your food be your medicine, your medicine your food!”
“Scramble egg whites, whole grain bread, oatmeal / jasmine rice or sweet potato, veggies, lean protein / fruits, nuts”
“Make your nutrition sustainable. Be patient to gradually prioritize healthier options.”
Physical: Strength training & running.
Most Effective Fitness Activity: Strength training & running
Biggest Workout Mistake People Make: Lifting heavy with improper mechanics and not having a realistic plan
Mental: I prioritize time to rejuvenate and always listen to my body.
Spiritual: Prioritize sleep & recovery.
“Listening to my body. Prioritize sleep & recovery”.