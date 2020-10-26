Pregnant women of color more likely to get COVID

Pregnant women of color are more likely to get infected with COVID-19 and face hospitalization.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released information showing that Black and Hispanic women are at a higher risk of getting the coronavirus than white women while they’re pregnant.

In Magic Valley, Idaho, a doctor from St. Luke’s said this inequity has been happening nationwide, KSAW, an ABC News affiliated television station serving Boise, Idaho, reported.

“It’s probably very consistent with what we see nationally. Women of color in Idaho, maybe not many of the African Americans, but we probably see the Latino population twice as frequent hospitalizations,” said Clarence Blea, maternal-fetal medicine specialist at St.Luke’s Hospital.https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?creatorScreenName=theGrio&dnt=true&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1319634558539751424&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fthegrio.com%2F2020%2F10%2F25%2Fpregnant-women-of-color-covid-19%2F&siteScreenName=theGrio&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

Blea cites financial-related issues like getting affordable access to healthcare and cultural-related concerns as reasons for increased exposure to the virus. Nationally, underlying health issues in communities of color are also cited.

“When you are asking a community that prioritizes large family gatherings, which is not just something they enjoy doing but is something that is a part of their culture and identity, then it does become more difficult to help that person understand why it’s important to stop that practice,” Brianna Bodily, South Central Public Health District Public Information Officer, said.

Dr. Blea told pregnant women of color they should follow her safety precautions: “Take care of yourself from a nutritional standpoint. Address your prenatal visits, do what you can to have this access, do what you can to distance and protect yourselves.”

-The Grio