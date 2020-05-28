Houston news anchor accepts Defender COVID-19 ‘cut up’ challenge

Houston news anchor Shannon LaNier has accepted the Defender's #CutUpCovidChallenge as a way to shed the nine pounds he gained during the coronavirus quarantine. Admitting his real motivation is to get back his ab six-pack, LaNier invites everyone to follow his fitness and nutrition journey and to also join him. In Week #2, he talks working out and recovery with fitness trainer Jermaine Patterson of The Body Shop.