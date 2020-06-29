Houston TV anchor readies to reveal new body after 6-week COVID-19 challenge

Houston news anchor Shannon LaNier has accepted the Defender's #CutUpCovidChallenge as a way to shed the nine pounds he gained during the coronavirus quarantine. Admitting his real motivation is to get back his ab six-pack, LaNier invites everyone to follow his fitness and nutrition journey and to also join him. In Week #6, Shannon gets ready to reveal his new body after an intense six-week workout and diet program. Check out his recap video and learn how he managed to get the weight off. His big reveal will be on Wednesday this week on DefenderNetwork.com and @defendernetwork on social media.