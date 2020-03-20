How the Westbrooks tackle boredom and social distancing

NBA Rockets star Russell Westbrook and his wife, Nina, are going back to the basics when trying to tackle the inevitable boredom your children may be feeling as the nation tries to maintain social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are just trying to keep the kids busy just like everyone else,” said Nina, who is a mom of three. “We just put together a lot of activities they can be excited about, like baking, cooking and that also helps with them eating the food. We made pizza the other day which is fun. All of my kids, no matter their age, can participate in that. [Food such as] muffins, cookies, anything they can pump and dump and stir. Keeping it simple. That’s what we try to do.”

Much like your children, the Westbrooks’ 17-month-old twins, along with their 3-year-old, get antsy after being in one place for too long.

“Just changing the scenery,” explained Nina. “If they stay in one place too long, they get cabin fever. We spend time in the kitchen when they get antsy. We might take them for a walk and then we’ll move to the kids’ bedroom and just play. Basically, keep moving them around, like when you have babies from bouncers to a walker. Keep them entertained.”

The NBA suspended its season due to the coronavirus outbreak last week, leaving the star point guard at home in full daddy-mode.

“Russell has been great,” said Nina. “He loves this time. He doesn’t have to travel. He gets to hang out with the kids. He’s a very hands-on dad, and it helps me out a lot. As far as the NBA goes, I think it’s amazing allowing everyone the space and opportunity to social distance themselves from everyone else and hopefully stop the spread and contribute to the greater picture which is getting through this coronavirus.”

