Some say quarantine has helped them become better people

Though the coronavirus continues unabated around the U.S., things have improved for some individuals and families during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Two-thirds of Americans think that self-isolation and quarantine has made them a better person, according to a new study.

The survey of 2,000 Americans over the age of 21, commissioned by Coravin and conducted by OnePoll, looked at the positives changes to come from the coronavirus pandemic — and the ways in which respondents are re-prioritizing what they value.

“Quarantine has given us unprecedented time to explore and try new things both personally and with our loved ones,” Chris Ladd, the CEO of Coravin, says.

“It’s forced us to be creative in how we remain connected when we are physically distant. And it’s created an environment where virtual events like wine tastings have flourished, introducing a broader audience to experiences they might not have had in person. We expect these new approaches to last well after ‘normal’ returns.”

Results revealed 55 percent of respondents were even a bit embarrassed by some of the things they valued pre-quarantine, and this time spent inside gave 70 percent a chance to learn more about themselves.

Some respondents gained the time and flexibility to delve into new hobbies and discover new passions, and 35 percent said they want to continue those hobbies once quarantine is over.

This opportunity to explore personal interests beyond work has led 27 percent of respondents to indicate they are hoping to achieve a better work/life balance coming out of quarantine.

Being close to the people we care about was a major theme for the survey respondents. In fact, 46 percent want to spend more quality time with friends and family, and 38 percent plan to create more meaningful relationships with those around them.

Of course, the pandemic continues in the United States, with over 6 million total coronavirus cases, and 182,986 deaths, as of Monday, according to a New York Times tracker.

-People