Where to find locally-grown produce in Houston

As the popularity of farmers markets grows in the city, so too do the number of locations.

And while they’re great at providing fresh, healthy food to local communities, they can also provide economic benefit to farmers.

Tyler Horne, director of farmers markets at Urban Harvest, said that organization started with just a few vendors and has now reached more than 75. Horne added that this nonprofit also seeks to cultivate a new generation, to decrease the average age of farmers while promoting the start of businesses among younger people.

These farmers often struggle to compete with larger chains, and such competition draws a difference to the percentage of income they receive for their labor, according to Aaron Shier of the National Farmers Union.

But by using local markets, farmers are able to keep more of their profits in order to stay sustainable, he said.

“Farmers and ranchers receive only about 15 cents of every food dollar that consumers spend,” Shier said. “Farmers markets are one way to help farmers get a fair price for what they grow and raise.”

Others think that getting your groceries from the farmers market might be even safer. According to the Farmers Market Coalition, more than 85% of the farmers markets vendors have traveled less than 50 miles to sell at a market, and in fact, some farmers markets enforce a mileage limit. Some supermarket products have traveled an average of 1,200 miles to get to the stores, making markets’ produce richer in nutrients and more fresh, the group says.

Here are some markets to check out in the Houston area: