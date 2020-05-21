YMCA of Greater Houston announces June 1 reopening plans

020) – The YMCA of Greater Houston has announced its centers and amenities that will reopen June 1 as part of its phased plan to return to offering fitness-related programs and services, including outdoor group exercise, lap swimming and summer day camp. The YMCA of Greater Houston remains committed to keeping members, staff and program participants as safe as possible. To meet that promise, the organization is continuing to implement enhanced health and safety measures throughout this phased approach. Amenities and facilities available June 1 include:

For outdoor group exercise, lap swimming, summer day/teen camp or child care for essential personnel: Fort Bend Family YMCA

Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA

Lake Houston Family YMCA

Langham Creek Family YMCA

Mark A. Chapman YMCA

D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA

The Woodlands YMCA at Shadowbend

Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA

Trotter Family YMCA

WD Ley Family YMCA

Weekley Family YMCA For outdoor group exercise and lap swimming only: The Woodlands YMCA at Branch Crossing

Brenda and John Duncan YMCA

Monty Ballard YMCA at Cinco Ranch

Perry Family YMCA

Vic Coppinger Family YMCA For summer day/teen camp (through September 1): Alief Family YMCA

Conroe Family YMCA

EA Smith Family YMCA

MD Anderson Family YMCA

Houston Texans YMCA

Thelma Ley Anderson YMCA

TW Davis Family YMCA

West Orem Family YMCA

“We are looking forward to seeing members June 1 swimming in the pool, doing group exercise outside and teens and children connecting with each other in a safe camp environment,” said Stephen Ives, President and CEO, YMCA of Greater Houston. “As we get more comfortable and understand the processes that need to take place and see how things happen in our community, we will gradually reopen much of what was happening before. While things may not be the same, we have to adhere to social distancing and take precautions to do our part to keep the community safe.”

YMCA of Greater Houston will announce reopen timing at a later date for other programs and services such as fitness centers, indoor group exercise, child watch, additional youth programs and more.

All centers will comply with orders and recommendations set forth by Gov. Greg Abbott, Centers for Disease Control and local officials. Additionally, the YMCA of Greater Houston will implement its own supplementary health and safety measures to ensure the utmost safety for staff and members. During this phase, measures include, but are not limited to:

Outdoor group exercise capacity will be determined by the square footage of the defined activity area per 120 sq. ft., meaning there should be 10-12 feet between participants

For the aquatic environments, the Y will be conducting chemical checks every hour, sanitizing pool decks daily and regularly cleaning rails, handles, etc.

Members will be required to register for classes online and to check in upon arrival

Members are encouraged to wear face masks while checking in and waiting for their activity to begin; a majority of staff will be required to wear facemasks (based on area of work)

Lockers, showers and changing facilities will not be available, although toilet facilities will be available for use

Water fountains and bottle fillers will be closed – members are encouraged to bring their own

Members should bring their own towel and yoga mat

Members will be temperature checked upon entry

YMCA of Greater Houston’s Summer Day Camp and Teen Camp teams are preparing for a safe and fantastic summer experience for kids. While camp will look different from summers past, families can still count on the same safe, high quality, fun-filled program that you expect from the YMCA. The YMCA is excited to offer day camp for youth ages 5-11 and teen camp for youth 12-15. Additional details regarding registration and session dates can be found here Below are some of the guidelines that the YMCA of Greater Houston plans to follow for summer camps.

Restricted access to child care/camp spaces to only staff and participants

Small group sizes with a 1:9 ratio with a significantly reduced capacity for the entire camp program

Separate rooms for each group of young people with the same staff each day

Multiple temperature checks and health screenings each day

Social distancing throughout the entire program

Scheduled handwashing and access to hand sanitizer

Staff are currently wearing face masks in our essential child care program and will continue this practice during day camp

Increased cleaning and disinfecting processes throughout the day

As the Y’s commitment to the community, the organization will not draft member dues for the month of June while the phased approach is being implemented. All active members whether on hold or contributing will be welcomed back. The Y is grateful to the members who have opted into contributions in support of our response efforts.

The reopened centers will operate Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the exception for summer camps and child care. Schedules for outdoor group exercise and lap swimming will be available on the YMCA of Greater Houston website no later than Tuesday, May 26. Members and the community are encouraged to stay engaged through the virtual YMCA platform offering exercise classes, activities for kids and families, and multiple opportunities for connection.

While the buildings were closed during COVID-19, the YMCA of Greater Houston continued to serve the community in unique and impactful ways. From child care for essential personnel to food distribution and well checks for seniors, the Y is continuing to play an integral role in the community during this crisis. The Y will continue to offer these services for individuals in need. To date, the YMCA of Greater Houston has:

Distributed 5 million lbs. of food at 26 locations and five opportunity centers in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank and Brighter Bites, serving over 347,000 individuals

Served over 10,000 seniors through wellness checks, comfort cards and meal deliveries

Transformed 12 of its centers to host childcare for essential personnel, caring for 668 children to date

Provided virtual content to over 30,000 individuals per week