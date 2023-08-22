Voting impacts parents and kids
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua.
Read more >>
Voter suppression: one Harris Co poll didn’t open until 11:30am
Texas’ largest county is keeping polls open until 8 p.m. Tuesday – one hour later than usual – after several voting locations across Harris County opened late on Election…
TSU, League of Women Voters partner to reach young voters
Texas Southern University’s eMPA Program and League of Women Voters-Houston collaborate to reach young voters.
Get to Know the Candidates
HISD students regret performing in Miles ‘propaganda play’
Houston ISD students and teachers regret going to Mike Mile’s propaganda play.
TX Supreme Court to decide who oversees Harris Co. elections
The Texas Supreme Court will decide who oversees Harris Co. elections.
Con. Al Green hosts Slavery Remembrance Legislative Update
Congressman Al Green will host the 2nd Annual Slavery Remembrance Legislative Update and breakfast.
Rodney Ellis leads Commissioners Court in Hidalgo’s absence
Rodney Ellis to lead Harris County’s Commissioners Court during Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s absence.
Texas passes critical anti-human trafficking law
NTZ seeks to make everyone aware of a new critical anti-human trafficking law.
HMAAC provides art classes for Harris Co. incarcerated women
HMAAC provides art and writing classes for Harris Co. incarcerated women.
Willowridge inducts new members into Wall of Honor
Willowridge High School inducts 13 new members into its vaunted Wall of Honor.
Ben Crump, families sue Harris Co over jail deaths
Ben Crump files a lawsuit regarding the deaths in the Harris Co Jail.